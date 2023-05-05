Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour 2023: AJ McLean throws his underwear into the crowd leaving fans surprised

If you were at the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai on May 4, then amid the song and dance by the American boy band, you would have witnessed how McLean took the liberty of throwing his underwear into the crowd while having fun on stage

The Backstreet Boys came to India for the first time after 2010 and they were received with a jam-packed crowd at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex. They were perfect with their song and dance moves and were also having a lot of fun on stage between their performances.



While they were joking around, in one such incident, AJ McLean while changing his costume on stage behind a box, finished dressing up and brought out a white underwear. McLean, like the others, was teasing the crowd asking them if he should throw it but most people thought he wouldn’t really do it. However, being mischievous as he is, the boy band member, known for his signature cap and hat, threw it into the crowd, much to the surprise of everyone in the audience. This was when he was with Kevin Richardson on stage and interacting and fooling around with the audience, while waiting for the others to start with the next song, as they were changing backstage.



If there was one thing that left the audience wanting for more was youthfulness on stage coupled with their jokes with each other, and camaraderie that goes back three decades. Among them, was the time they shared their older pictures, and also how they sounded when they met each other in the early 90s, not to forget how Richardson hasn’t ageD a bit and has a ‘vampire-like’ look, even as they poked fun at Nick Carter, who still doesn’t keep facial hair, unlike the others.



The Backstreet Boys revealed that they were really glad and left pleasantly surprised to see the number of fans they had in India and in Mumbai. It also made them say that they will definitely come back in the years to come. This is while they get ready to perform in Delhi this weekend. Fans loved every bit of the show that saw them play favourites like ‘I Want It That Way’ and ‘Everybody’ along with ones from their newer album including DNA. Die-hard fans got the chance to witness their favourite 90s band like never before as they came in large numbers and got to also see an acapella version of one of their latest songs, leaving everybody in awe of their vocal range and talent even after all these years.



