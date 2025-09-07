The night’s highlights featured a surprise cameo by global star Nora Fatehi, whose dynamic performances of hits such as ‘Oh Mama Tetema’ and ‘Garmi’ turned up the heat in the arena

Badshah has kicked off his USA Unfinished Tour on Saturday, September 7, at the sold-out Eagle Bank Arena, where more than 10,000 fans gathered to witness a thrilling fusion of music and dance, but what many did not expect is a surprise cameo by Nora Fatehi.



From the moment his signature visuals graced the stage, he ascended on a hydraulic platform and launched into the chart-topping ‘Daaku', fuelling an instant, electric atmosphere.



Badshah expressed, “Standing on that stage, hearing thousands sing along to my songs, this is exactly why the Unfinished Tour exists. We prove that music transcends borders when it comes from the heart, and this is only the beginning.”



Nora Fatehi revealed on Instagram stories that she felt nerves watching the roaring crowd outside the arena—so intense it felt like an earthquake from the green room. She also teased a surprise guest appearance by Badshah during her USA tour next year.



Following prior successes in the UK, UAE and Canada, Badshah’s North American leg continues with marquee dates in New Jersey, the Bay Area, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago, all anticipated to deliver the same unprecedented production that turned the Virginia show into a viral phenomenon.



The tour coincides with Badshah’s appearance at Paris Men’s Fashion Week and on the cusp of making history at New York Fashion Week.