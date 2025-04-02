Breaking News
Bangladeshi artists Mumzy and Muza release new single Ki Kori embrace Asian roots

Updated on: 02 April,2025 12:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The poignant track aims to tap into the power of unspoken emotions, as it delves into the delicate balance between love, longing and the fear of vulnerability

With his signature blend of R&B, South Asian melodies, and contemporary sounds, ‘Ki Kori’ captures the emotional tug-of-war between expressing one’s feelings and the fear of rejection. Photo Courtesy: DESI TRILL

Mumzy, the UK-born Bangladeshi artist who pioneered the fusion of R&B with South Asian melodies, returns with ‘Ki Kori’, a deeply evocative collaboration with emerging New York-based vocalist Muza. 


This poignant track available on all major streaming platforms through DESI TRILL, aims to tap into the power of unspoken emotions, as it delves into the delicate balance between love, longing and the fear of vulnerability.
 
‘Ki Kori’, meaning ‘What can I do?’ in Bengali, captures the universal struggle of expressing heartfelt emotions. Mumzy and Muza's seamless vocal harmonies, layered over DJ Lyan's sophisticated production, create an intimate soundscape that resonates with listeners across cultural and linguistic boundaries.
 
With his signature blend of R&B, South Asian melodies, and contemporary sounds, ‘Ki Kori’ captures the emotional tug-of-war between expressing one’s feelings and the fear of rejection. The song explores the undeniable attraction between two people, their yearning for a deeper connection, and the tension that lingers in unspoken words. Mumzy, renowned for his groundbreaking blend of Western and South Asian musical influences, continues to push creative boundaries. His collaboration with Muza, a rapidly emerging artist known for his innovative approach to Bengali music, represents a powerful transatlantic musical dialogue. This partnership highlights the evolving landscape of global music, where cultural exchange and artistic innovation converge.
 
Mumzy states, “This song is about the emotions we often struggle to express, the hesitation, the desire, and the fear that comes with love. Working with Muza has been incredible, and we hope our community feels Ki Kori and it resonates with anyone who has ever felt this kind of connection but couldn’t put it into words.”


Muza states, “With DJ Lyan’s sick production, the song captures the emotions of love, longing, and unspoken words in a way that resonates deeply. Honored to be part of this track alongside Mumzy, a true pioneer in Bangla music."
 
‘Ki Kori’ comes as the second official track from DESI TRILL’s ‘Brown Is Everywhere’ Volume 2 EP,’ scheduled for release on April 16.


bangladesh Lifestyle news Music musical collaboration music industry

