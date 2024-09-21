With his unwavering moral compass and undying hope in the face of adversity, Batman has been an inspiration to generations. On Batman Day, fans reflect on their love for the famed superhero

Batman Statuette, based on Batman by artist Darwyn Cooke (Photo Courtesy: Jatin Varma)

Batman Day is observed every year on the third Saturday of September to celebrate the iconic superhero who has captured the imagination of millions of fans around the globe. From the brooding vigilante of the early comics to the triumphant crime-fighter of the Nolan trilogy, Batman has evolved, yet his essence remains constant. His ability to inspire hope, even in the darkest of times, has resonated with countless individuals. Whether it is his swanky gadgets, or unwavering moral compass, generations of fans are enthralled by his enigmatic persona. On Batman Day, passionate fans share their favourite memories and delve into the enduring appeal of Batman.