BookMyShow introduces ‘BestSeller Seats’ to help film buffs choose their preferred seats

The business of entertainment is constantly evolving, shaped by technology, consumer behaviour and the pursuit of seamless experiences. Yet, one crucial aspect of the movie-going journey has remained largely unchanged - seat selection. This fundamental choice is most often than not left to habit, guesswork or availability. With the introduction of ‘BestSeller Seats’, BookMyShow is enhancing this experience by applying years of data-driven insights to help audiences discover the fast moving seats for the viewing experience, make informed choices about their selection transporting them into the world of cinema with an experience that is best at the least.

Cinema preferences are deeply personal. Drawing from years of booking trends, ‘BestSeller Seats’ deciphers audience preferences at a hyperlocal level, recognising that seat selection is far from uniform. Some movie-goers prefer aisle seats for easy movement, while others opt for corners to minimise distractions. While front-row seats might be overlooked in one auditorium, they could be highly sought-after in another where plush recliners offer premium comfort. ‘BestSeller Seats’ identifies these patterns at a micro level across screens, formats and auditoriums, mapping booking trends to highlight the seats that are consistently chosen first. This will allow audiences to effortlessly select seats that offer the best balance of comfort, convenience and an immersive viewing experience.

To showcase the impact of this feature, BookMyShow, unveiled its latest campaign, championing ‘BestSeller Seats’, going far beyond traditional ticket booking by giving voice to the often-overlooked heroes of movie-watching experiences: the seats themselves. Through a multi-platform campaign spanning digital, owned channels and in-cinema advertising, BookMyShow’s message will reach audiences at every key touchpoint in their movie-booking journey.

Speaking about the initiative, Dolly Davda, head - Marketing, BookMyShow, shared, "At BookMyShow, we are always looking for innovative ways to elevate the movie-watching experience beyond just ticketing. With ‘BestSeller Seats’, we’re bridging the gap between consumer preferences and intuitive technology, ensuring that every viewer finds a seat tailored to their ideal movie-watching experience. This campaign brings that feature to life in an engaging and relatable way, reinforcing how small details—like the perfect seat—can make a big difference. We are excited to see audiences embrace this feature.”



As the campaign rolls out, with the aim of elevating better choice-making for the user and hence movie watching experience, the campaign personifies cinema seats, transforming them into the real stars of the show. As India's one stop destination for all things entertainment, BookMyShow continuously innovates to enhance audience experiences across movies. The digital campaign extends far beyond traditional cinema marketing as each seat tells a story that resonates with different types of movie lovers—the audiophile’s sweet spot, ensuring pitch-perfect acoustics, to the luxurious recliner, built for uninterrupted comfort and the strategically placed corner seat, ideal for the romantic couple seeking an intimate setting—creating a narrative that is witty, visually refreshing and deeply engaging. It's a testament to BookMyShow's understanding that a great movie experience begins long before the first frame appears on screen.