BoycottBollywood: Independent filmmakers decode the trend’s causes and impact

#BoycottBollywood has been trending on Twitter with raging calls for boycott of Bollywood films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera and Pathan among others. Independent filmmakers reflect on potential causes of such campaigns and their impact on filmmaking
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Mid-day file pic
“Boycott calls are not new. Films in the 90s or perhaps even before that, too faced them. Today, the ease of accessibility via social media amplifies it. Be it religious or otherwise social media discourse work in a way that one gets polarised and opinionated,” says Mumbai-based filmmaker Pratik Kothari commenting on the recent calls to boycott bollywood films and top actors.