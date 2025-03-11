The last time in the rock band came to India was in December 2012, and this time will be no different as they play some of their greatest hits

Guns 'n' Roses

Listen to this article Legendary rock band Guns 'N' Roses to perform in India in May; check all details here x 00:00

Legendary American rock band Guns 'N’ Roses’ are set to perform in India on May 17. It is a part of the Guns 'N' Roses India 2025 tour starting on May 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

BookMyShow Live has announced the India tour, which is set to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, marking the legendary rock band’s return to the country after more than 12 years, the last time being in December 2012.

Exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Kotak Mahindra Bank customers will begin on March 17 at 12 noon on BookMyShow, offering first access to tickets for this highly anticipated show. General On-Sale of tickets will go live starting on March 19th, 2025 at 4 PM IST on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.

Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour.

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, “At BookMyShow Live, we’ve always been passionate about bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and putting India on the global entertainment map. Growing up, Guns N’ Roses was a huge part of my musical journey as well. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Having the chance to bring these legends back to India is a surreal and proud moment for BookMyShow Live. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations and left an unforgettable mark on rock history. We can’t wait for Indian fans to experience their electrifying performance live in Mumbai!”







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses)

Guns N' Roses 2025 India Tour is presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank.



2025 Tour Dates



Thursday, 1 May 2025 Incheon, South Korea Songdo Moonlight Festival Park

Monday, 5 May 2025 Yokohama, Japan K Arena

Saturday, 17 May 2025 Mumbai, India Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Thursday, 20 May 2025 Manama, Bahrain Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre

Friday, 23 May 2025 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia King Abdo Arena

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 Abu Dhabi, UAE Etihad Arena

Friday, 30 May 2025 Shekvetili, Georgia Shekvetili Parka

Monday, 2 June 2025 Istanbul, Turkey Tüpraş Stadyumu

Friday, 6 June 2025 Coimbra, Portugal Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

Monday, 9 June 2025 Barcelona, Spain Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

Thursday, 12 June 2025 Florence, Italy Firenze Rocks

Sunday, 15 June 2025 Hradec Kralove, Czechia Rock For People

Wednesday, 18 June 2025 Dusseldorf, Germany Merkur Spiel-Arena

Friday, 20 June 2025 Munich, Germany Allianz Arena

Monday, 23 June2025 Birmingham, UK Villa Park

Thursday, 26 June 2025 London, UK Wembley Stadium

Sunday, 29 June 2025 Aarhus, Denmark Eskelunden

Wednesday, 2 July 2025 Trondheim, Norway Granåsen Ski Centre +

Friday, 4 July 2025 Stockholm, Sweden Strawberry Arena +

Monday, 7 July 2025 Tampere, Finland Ratina Stadium +

Thursday, 10 July 2025 Kaunas, Lithuania Darius and Girėnas Stadium +

Saturday, 12 July 2025 Warsaw, Poland PGE Nardowy

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 Budapest, Hungary Puskás Aréna

Friday, 18 July 2025 Belgrade, Serbia Ušće Park

Monday, 21 July 2025 Sofia, Bulgaria Vasil Levski Stadium

Thursday, 24 July 2025 Austria, Vienna Ernst Happel Stadion

Monday, 28 July 2025 Luxembourg City Luxembourg Open Air

Thursday, 31 July 2025 Wacken, Germany Wacken Open Air



