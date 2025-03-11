Breaking News
Legendary rock band Guns 'N' Roses to perform in India in May; check all details here

Updated on: 11 March,2025 01:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The last time in the rock band came to India was in December 2012, and this time will be no different as they play some of their greatest hits

Guns 'n' Roses

Legendary American rock band Guns 'N’ Roses’ are set to perform in India on May 17. It is a part of the Guns 'N' Roses India 2025 tour starting on May 17. 


BookMyShow Live has announced the India tour, which is set to take place at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai, marking the legendary rock band’s return to the country after more than 12 years, the last time being in December 2012. 


Exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Kotak Mahindra Bank customers will begin on March 17 at 12 noon on BookMyShow, offering first access to tickets for this highly anticipated show. General On-Sale of tickets will go live starting on March 19th, 2025 at 4 PM IST on BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination.


Guns N’ Roses 2025 India Tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour.

Anil Makhija, COO – Live Entertainment & Venues, BookMyShow, said, “At BookMyShow Live, we’ve always been passionate about bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences and putting India on the global entertainment map. Growing up, Guns N’ Roses was a huge part of my musical journey as well. The band defined an era of rock that continues to inspire generations. Having the chance to bring these legends back to India is a surreal and proud moment for BookMyShow Live. Their music has shattered barriers, brought fans together across generations and left an unforgettable mark on rock history. We can’t wait for Indian fans to experience their electrifying performance live in Mumbai!” 


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses)

Guns N' Roses 2025 India Tour is presented by Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

2025 Tour Dates 
 
Thursday, 1 May 2025        Incheon, South Korea      Songdo Moonlight Festival Park
Monday, 5 May 2025        Yokohama, Japan          K Arena
Saturday, 17 May 2025        Mumbai, India          Mahalaxmi Racecourse
Thursday, 20 May 2025        Manama, Bahrain          Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre
Friday, 23 May 2025             Riyadh, Saudi Arabia      King Abdo Arena
Tuesday, 27 May 2025         Abu Dhabi, UAE          Etihad Arena
Friday, 30 May 2025             Shekvetili, Georgia      Shekvetili Parka
Monday, 2 June 2025        Istanbul, Turkey      Tüpraş Stadyumu
Friday, 6 June 2025             Coimbra, Portugal      Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
Monday, 9 June 2025          Barcelona, Spain      Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
Thursday, 12 June 2025        Florence, Italy          Firenze Rocks
Sunday, 15 June 2025         Hradec Kralove, Czechia      Rock For People
Wednesday, 18 June 2025            Dusseldorf, Germany      Merkur Spiel-Arena
Friday, 20 June 2025            Munich, Germany       Allianz Arena
Monday, 23 June2025         Birmingham, UK              Villa Park
Thursday, 26 June 2025          London, UK                Wembley Stadium
Sunday, 29 June 2025          Aarhus, Denmark           Eskelunden
Wednesday, 2 July 2025         Trondheim, Norway         Granåsen Ski Centre +
Friday, 4 July 2025         Stockholm, Sweden         Strawberry Arena +
Monday, 7 July 2025            Tampere, Finland       Ratina Stadium +
Thursday, 10 July 2025        Kaunas, Lithuania         Darius and Girėnas Stadium +
Saturday, 12 July 2025        Warsaw, Poland               PGE Nardowy
Tuesday, 15 July 2025           Budapest, Hungary         Puskás Aréna
Friday, 18 July 2025            Belgrade, Serbia           Ušće Park
Monday, 21 July 2025            Sofia, Bulgaria          Vasil Levski Stadium
Thursday, 24 July 2025        Austria, Vienna       Ernst Happel Stadion
Monday, 28 July 2025           Luxembourg City           Luxembourg Open Air
Thursday, 31 July 2025        Wacken, Germany          Wacken Open Air

