Bryan Adams (Pic: Special Arrangement)

Canadian rock legend Bryan Adams is all set to take the stage in Mumbai today as a part of his ‘So Happy It Hurts' World Tour. The singer-songwriter kicked off the six-city India tour on December 8 in Kolkata.

After enthralling audiences in Kolkata, Shillong and Gurugram, he is now here to make Mumbai fans sway to his classics. At the show, attendees can expect to hear his iconic songs like ‘Summer Of '69’, ‘Everything I Do, I Do It For You’, ‘Please Forgive Me’, ‘Run To You’, ‘18 Till I Die’ as well as an introduction to his Grammy-nominated 2022 album ‘So Happy It Hurts’ that shares a name with the tour.

The carefully curated setlist will allow fans to relive the nostalgic days of roaring guitars and soaring vocals sprinkled with fresh energy of Adams' latest hits, catering to both longtime patrons and those discovering his music for the first time.

Bryan Adams Mumbai concert time, venue and tickets

Adams will perform at NESCO Centre, Goregaon. The whole concert will span three hours, from 7 PM to 10 PM. The tickets for his Mumbai concert are sold out.

How to reach: The nearest local train station is Ram Mandir on the Western Line. You can also reach the venue directly by road.

Bryan Adams and Mumbai

This is Adams’ sixth visit to India, and he has a special connection to Mumbai. In an interview with mid-day.com, he had said, “My favourite memory of India is the first concert. We played in Mumbai in 1993. It was an absolutely packed cricket ground, and they had divided the ground in half with wooden posts, so on one side you had the audience, many of whom were in the traditional costumes, and on the other side of the wooden fence was the cricket club... drinking tea.”

About Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ India Tour

This multi-city India tour is an extension of the musician’s global tour across USA, UK, Europe and Canada. Adams is touring in support of his 15th studio Grammy nominated album which comprised 12 rock anthems and powerful ballads.

This tour marks his sixth visit to India - the 1993-1994 tour was followed by multi-city gigs in 2001, 2006, 2011 with his last outing being with the Ultimate Tour in 2018.

After Mumbai, Adams will perform in the following cities:

Saturday, December 14 - Bengaluru

Monday, December 16 - Hyderabad

Tuesday, December 17 - Goa