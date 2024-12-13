Breaking News
Bryan Adams in Mumbai: 'Watching him live feels like a full circle moment', Mumbaikars express their excitement

Updated on: 13 December,2024 03:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Bryan Adams is all set to perform at the NESCO Centre in Goregaon today as a part of his 'So Happy It Hurts' India tour

Bryan Adams has already performed in Delhi and will be performing in Mumbai today. Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Bryan Adams is all set to perform in Mumbai as a part of his 'So Happy It Hurts' India tour today at NESCO Centre in Goregaon. The last time the Canadian-origin singer-songwriter was in Mumbai was in October 2018. 


Coming to the country after six years on a five-city tour, Mumbaikars will be eager to watch the rocker live. Ahead of the concert, they express their excitement:


Sanju Shibu
Ever since I head 'Summer of 69' in college, I did not know a lot of his songs for a really long time. And then one day I came across “Everything I do” and OMG, I could not believe that these two songs are by the same artist. Since then I wanted to attend his concert. So no I have not seen him before but I’m very excited to see how energetic he still is. I mean he is 65? Who would believe that?


Karen Fernandes 
I think Bryan Adams is an integral part of every Catholic household. So I think it’s safe to say I was raised on his music. We learnt to dance on tracks like Summer of 69, Heaven, Can’t Stop This Thing We Started, Look Into My Eyes. Watching him live feels like a full circle moment. And the best part is that I get to see this with my best friends. A CORE MEMORY at every level! 18 TILL I DIE INDEED!

Caryn Putman 
I’ve grown up listening to Bryan Adams music. Summer of 69 may be a cliché now, but it was one of the first songs I downloaded on my first Sony Ericsson Walkman phone! Some of my best memories are singing along to his tunes with a bunch of friends! I am equal parts nostalgic and excited to be going for this concert with some of the people who I share these special memories with!

Diane Dutton
As a proud ‘90s kid, Bryan Adams’ music has been the soundtrack of my youth and beyond. Growing up, his music echoed in our home every Sunday morning while my parents cooked together. I’ve never missed a chance to see him perform live in India, and each show feels like reliving the best days of my life. His music is evergreen and I’m absolutely thrilled to witness the maestro himself back on stage!

