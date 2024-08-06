While the first will see Sinatra's timeless classics performed by a homegrown jazz band, it will be followed by 'From Mozart to Chopin' on September 27, which will feature a talented local pianist

A homegrown jazz band will perform Frank Sinatra's timeless classics on August 30. Photo Courtesy: Royal Opera House

Candlelight Concerts partners with Mumbai's Royal Opera House to host 'A Tribute to Frank Sinatra' on August 30

Candlelight Concerts, the global series of intimate, multi-sensory live music experiences, has partnered with the historic Royal Opera House in Mumbai to launch their inaugural series at the Royal Opera House on August 30.

Produced by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever Labs Inc., the global live-entertainment discovery platform, Candlelight Concerts democratises access to classical music. The one-of-a-kind format brings live performances to intimate settings illuminated by thousands of candles, creating a truly immersive and captivating experience.

The inaugural programme at the Royal Opera House in Mumbai will feature 'A Tribute to Frank Sinatra', with his timeless classics performed by a homegrown jazz band. It will be followed by 'From Mozart to Chopin' on September 27. The Western Classical programme will feature a talented local pianist, transporting audiences back to the golden age of music.

It is the first time Candlelight Concerts will be held in a heritage venue in the country, transporting the audience back in time and adding a layer of historical significance to the experience.

“We are delighted to partner with the Royal Opera House Mumbai, a genuine symbol of the city’s vibrant heritage,” said Deepa Bajaj, country manager, Live Your City India. "This collaboration allows us to bring Candlelight Concerts to India’s only surviving opera house, offering our audience an exceptional and unforgettable experience. The Royal Opera House Mumbai’s iconic status and architectural grandeur is the perfect backdrop for our intimate, candlelit concerts, making this a cherished partnership."

The Royal Opera House Mumbai, a UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award recipient for Cultural Heritage Conservation, is one of the last standing Baroque structures in Mumbai.

"We are thrilled to welcome Candlelight Concerts to the Royal Opera House Mumbai," stated Asad Lalljee, Curator of Royal Opera House, Mumbai. "Candlelight Concerts perfectly complements Royal Opera House Mumbai’s rich legacy. We are excited about this partnership, which will continue to bring special cultural experiences with memorable performances to audiences for time to come."

The upcoming candlelight concerts at Royal Opera House are:

Candlelight: A Tribute to Frank Sinatra at The Royal Opera House

When: August 30

Time: 6 pm and 8 pm

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed

Price: Rs 1,099 onwards

Candlelight: From Mozart to Chopin at The Royal Opera House

When: September 27

Time: 6 pm and 8 pm

Duration: 60 minutes

Musicians: To be revealed

Price: Rs 1,099 onwards.