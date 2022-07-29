Breaking News
Chembur bookshop owner moves online to keep father’s legacy alive

Updated on: 30 July,2022 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

Vivek Pandey’s father started a small stall at Santacruz (East) in the mid-80s to sell books. Mid-day Online spoke to the second-generation bookseller to understand how he adapted to connect with people all around India through the online medium

Vivek Pandey has been running the bookshop for over 20 years in the city. Photo Courtesy: Nascimento Pinto/Mid-day file pic


Vivek Pandey grew up around his father's business of selling books, which he took up after being forced to switch jobs. “My father worked in the mills and during that time, he loved reading. So, when the hartal took place and he didn’t have a job, he decided to open a bookstall.” In the mid-80s, they started selling books they scoured from raddiwallas in the city near Flora Fountain (South Mumbai), but unfortunately, the infamous 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts (of which one of the locations being near there), they were not allowed to sit anymore. While they did not know what to do initially, they started going to book fairs in Bengaluru, Guwahati and Hyderabad, which actually connected them with a lot of people and that’s when it took off for them.

