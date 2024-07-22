Cigarettes After Sex to perform in India for X’s Tour in January 2025 in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru

The tour will kick-off in Delhi-NCR on January 24, followed by Mumbai on January 25 and culminate in Bengaluru on January 28 in 2025

Known for ‘Apocalypse’, ‘Sweet’ and ‘K', Cigarettes After Sex will perform in Mumbai on January 25 in 2025. Photo Courtesy: BookMyShow

Fans of ethereal, atmospheric dream pop are in for a treat as the globally celebrated band Cigarettes After Sex are all set to perform in India in January 2025 as a part of their monumental X’s World Tour, on the back of their new album launch X’s.



Produced by Laqshya Media Group, one of India’s largest independent marketing communications groups and curated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, the band will perform across three cities as part of the India leg of the X’s World Tour.

The tour will kick-off in Delhi-NCR on January 24, followed by Mumbai on January 25 and culminate in Bengaluru on January 28 in 2025. General on-sale of tickets for Cigarettes After Sex’s X’s World Tour - India are live starting July 19 at 12 noon, exclusively on BookMyShow.

The X's Tour promises an unforgettable experience, featuring a mix of the band’s beloved tracks from their previous albums as well as already chart-topping tracks from their new album, known for its poetic lyrics. Indian fans will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the atmospheric and introspective world of Cigarettes After Sex, a band that has been described as "the soundtrack to a dream."

The band’s recently released, much awaited new album X’s has witnessed a massive draw, bringing sublime dream pop ballads for eager audiences. X’s fuses Cigarettes After Sex's dream pop strengths with ‘90s pop warmth and ‘70s dance floor glow making the listener feel the immediate joy and lingering pain in equal measure. Filled with raw, imagistic vignettes set to entrancing, slow-burn pop songs, bandleader Greg Gonzalez captures every emotion a romantic arc inspires. Where previous albums have drawn from an amalgam of relationships, for the most part, X’s centralises on just one relationship that spanned four years.

While continuing to observe classic pop song structures, Gonzalez has moved away from the prior sonic touchstones of the ‘50s and ‘60s, finding himself now drawn to a ‘70s/’80s slow dance. While (in typical Cigarettes style) these changes may be subtle, the overall resulting energy is akin to disco ball-refracted tears on the dance floor.

Cigarettes After Sex, with its black and white silhouette visuals, has captivated audiences worldwide with their evocative, melancholic sound. Formed in the late 00’s in El Paso, Texas, the band has quickly rose to global prominence with their unique blend of ambient pop and lush melodies with India emerging as one of their top streaming markets.

The band’s music transcends boundaries, blending dreamy soundscapes with poignant storytelling. Their crowd-puller performance at Lollapalooza India 2023 (brought to India by BookMyShow Live) was a testament to their widespread appeal in the market, drawing thousands of fans singing aloud, at times louder than the band, mesmerised by their beautiful live set.

The band members Greg Gonzalez, bandleader, Randall Miller, bass and Jacob Tomsky on the drums, have been enthralling fans across the globe over the years, expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand. The X’s World Tour celebrates their rich history of creating immersive, introspective music that resonates deeply with audiences, featuring an arsenal of beloved tracks such as ‘Apocalypse’, ‘Sweet’ and ‘K'. along with the latest hits from their new album X’s including ‘Tejano Blue’ and ‘Holding you, Holding me’.

Cigarettes After Sex’s music is a poignant exploration of love, loss and longing, set against a backdrop of immersive soundscapes. Their cult-music status and live performances are celebrated for their intimate and emotional connection with the audience, making each show a unique and unforgettable experience.