Listen to this article Coke Studio Bharat Season 3: A powerhouse lineup set to redefine Indian music! x 00:00

Coke Studio Bharat is back with its highly anticipated Season 3, following two successful years of captivating musical journeys that brought India’s rich and diverse soundscape to life. This season promises to elevate the music scene even further, showcasing a powerful lineup of artists who blend contemporary vibes with deep-rooted traditions.

From the soulful folk of Aditya Gadhvi to the indie charm of Anuv Jain, the heartfelt tunes of Vishal Mishra, and the versatile brilliance of Shalmali Kholgade, this season is a celebration of India’s varied cultures, languages, and musical genres. These artists are pushing the boundaries of Indian music, offering something fresh while staying connected to the country’s musical heritage.

The full Season 3 lineup includes:

Vishal Mishra

Anuv Jain

Shalmali Kholgade

Aditya Gadhvi

Jassa Dhillon

thiarajatxtt

Shankuraj Konwar

Malini Awasthi

Prateeksha Srivastava

Dhanda Nyoliwala

Xvir

Gulab Sidhu

Raaginder

Madhubanti Bagchi

Siddharth Bhavsar

Santhosh Narayanan

Jayamoorthy

Dabzee

Ofro

Indian Choral Ensemble

SVDP

The buzz surrounding the reveal of Season 3 began with the mysterious "THE LIST," a viral sensation that had fans, brands, and creators speculating wildly. No context, just two simple words, left the internet in suspense, sparking a flood of theories—was it a secret club? A playlist? A movement? The curiosity surrounding "THE LIST" reached fever pitch, fueling excitement until the big reveal of this extraordinary artist lineup.

With this bold, cryptic campaign, Coke Studio Bharat once again proves its ability to stir cultural conversations, not just through music, but through the anticipation and mystery it creates.

Prepare for an unforgettable season filled with fresh sounds, dynamic collaborations, and music that brings people together. Season 3 of Coke Studio Bharat begins now!