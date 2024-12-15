The last full moon of the year is in December, thus it is called the Cold Moon, due to the long, cold nights

Representational Image (File Pic/AFP)

Listen to this article Cold Moon 2024: Know all about this special celestial occurrence x 00:00

People are in for a celestial treat as a beautiful occurrence illuminates the sky on December 15. The last full moon of the year, also called the ‘Cold Moon’, will be seen today. It also happens to be the longest full moon of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to NASA, the moon will appear full for about three days, from Friday evening through Monday morning, making this a full moon weekend.

About Cold Moon

The last full moon of the year is in December, thus it is called the Cold Moon, due to the long, cold nights. Other names are the Frost Moon (for the frosts as winter nears) or the Winter Moon.

This is the closest full moon to the winter solstice, which is the shortest day and longest night of the year. Hence, it holds special significance.

For Hindus, this full moon corresponds with Datta Jayanti, or Dattatreya Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Lord Dattatreya, the combined form of Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The festival is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Margashirsha.

Cold Moon 2024 date, time and where to watch

The cold moon will be visible on Sunday, December 15 passing opposite the sun at 4:02 am EST (2:32 PM IST).

As per NASA, in Washington, D.C. area, the moon will be in the sky for 16 hours 1 minute from December 14 (evening) to December 15 (morning) and will reach maximum altitude at 11:52 pm EST.

The next night, December 15 (evening) into December 16 (morning), the full Moon will be in the sky slightly longer and will reach higher in the sky. The moon will be in the sky for a total of 16 hours 3 minutes and will reach a maximum altitude at 1:54 am.

Currently, there are no reports indicating the visibility of the Cold Moon in India.