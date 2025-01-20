Breaking News
Coldplay fan misses Mumbai concert after housemaid throws tickets in trash

Coldplay fan misses Mumbai concert after housemaid 'throws' tickets in trash

Updated on: 20 January,2025 05:42 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The Instagram user Prachi Singh detailed her experience in a reel. Ever since then, she has had many well-wishers offer her their tickets

Coldplay fan misses Mumbai concert after housemaid 'throws' tickets in trash

Pic: PTI

While people from all over the country were busy reaching DY Patil Stadium to watch Coldplay perform live in India after more than nine years, Instagram user Prachi Singh couldn't. It wasn't because she was stuck in traffic but because her tickets were thrown into the garbage by her housemaid, according to her account on Instagram. 


Singh, who goes by the Instagram ID @prachisingh2202, now has over 62,400 followers, uploaded a reel titled 'Coldplay K Tickets Kachre Mai Chale Gaye', talking about her ordeal. Ever since she posted about it, her reel has gone viral with over 53,100 likes, 437 comments and 30,700 shares. 


In the post, Singh says, "STORY - Yess so this disaster happened. Yesterday, we got two coldplay tickets and they were kept in a wrapper on dining table. Today, we got ready, driver was waiting and while we were leaving we couldn't find the bands and our maid said woh toh safai main phek diye :-') the building guys were so sweet to actually let check all the garbage which was thrown today. It's okay guysss, aaj kismat main nahi tha jaana @coldplay pls give two tickets. 


A day after she put out the reel, Singh put out a story for all her well-wishers saying, "All you sweet ppl giving me their Ahemdabad/Mumbai tickets, thank you for the concern but won't be able to make it. Much love <3".

