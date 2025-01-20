As the lights dimmed and the first notes of ‘Higher Power’ reverberated through the stadium, an explosion of cheers set the stage for an unforgettable night

Coldplay are all set to perform at their last concert in Mumbai on January 21. Photo Courtesy: BookMyShow Live

While Mumbai has hosted many concerts over the years, 2025 started off on a high as Coldplay sang their favourite tunes during their much-anticipated concert.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also helped establish its footing as the entertainment capital of India, etched itself into the archives of live music history as Coldplay’s iconic 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' made its long-awaited debut in India.

Under ‘A Sky Full Of Stars’ at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, fans from across the country gathered for what can only be described as a once-in-a-lifetime musical odyssey. From the moment the gates opened at 3 PM, fans poured in, racing to secure the perfect spot to witness the spectacle they’d waited with bated breath for.

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, in partnership with Live Nation, the global producers of the tour, the evening felt like a pause in time with an overwhelming blend of music that touched the soul, emotions that left a yearning for more and visual brilliance that felt like a kaleidoscope of colours, cementing the band's legacy in the hearts of their fans in India.

The concert was a dream come true for Coldplay fans who eagerly waited for nearly a decade to witness the band perform live in India again. As the lights dimmed and the first notes of ‘Higher Power’ reverberated through the stadium, an explosion of cheers set the stage for an unforgettable night. The band delivered an extraordinary performance that seamlessly wove tracks from their Grammy-nominated album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ with beloved classics that have stood the test of time, being a friendly emotional support for many, like ‘Fix You,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Paradise’ and ‘Viva La Vida,’ taking fans on a journey through their unparalleled discography. Excited to catch a few tracks from their recently released album Moon Music, such as ‘We Pray’ and ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’, fans sang along to the new anthems of the year.

The evening began on a high note as Elyanna, the rising global sensation, graced the stage with her soulful voice and mesmerising presence. Her spellbinding set, featuring a mix of chart-toppers and soulful ballads, set the perfect tone for the night, leaving the audience captivated. Following Elyanna, the energy soared even higher as Shone took over with his dynamic beats and infectious energy, seamlessly blending electronic rhythms with live instrumentation.

Jasleen Royal, known for her heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring tunes like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Love You Zindagi’ and ‘Ranjha’, the first Indian artist to open for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour, made the country proud accomplishing no small feat to share the stage with the iconic band.

From the very first song, the stadium was alive with energy, transforming into a sea of glowing LED wristbands that pulsated in harmony with the music. The band's trademark visual artistry was on full display, with dazzling lasers, fireworks and a massive stage design creating an immersive, otherworldly experience. Chris Martin’s soulful vocals, paired with the band's impeccable performance, left the audience spellbound, as every track was met with thunderous applause and uproarious singalongs.

Jasleen Royal returned again for a captivating collaboration with the band on the soulful track 'We Pray,' leaving the audience spellbound.

A poignant moment during the show was when Martin paused to connect with the audience, saying, “It's been our 4th time in the country. Thank you for being a wonderful audience! Mumbai main aa kar humein bohot khushi ho rahi hai”. His heartfelt Hindi words were met with a wave of emotion and the atmosphere grew even more magical when the band performed ‘A Sky Full of Stars’. The crowd transformed the stadium into a galaxy of twinkling lights, while fireworks illuminated the night sky, creating an unforgettable spectacle.

He paused ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ midway to crack a joke about Jasprit Bumrah wanting to play with him, eliciting laughter from the crowd. Then, with a grin, he encouraged everyone to put their phones away, urging the audience to join him in song. "Your phone in your pocket, your hands in the sky - that’s how we’re going to make Mumbai fly," he said, inspiring a wave of cheers and participation. The crowd joined in, singing along to the acoustic version of this beloved song, with Martin thanking the audience for a wonderful performance after. Immediately after, the band invited one of the security guards up on stage to wear an alien mask for the powerpacked, groovy and energetic performance that stole the hearts of audiences.

The stadium buzzed with an emotional symphony of joy, nostalgia and heartfelt moment and in this atmosphere of love and gratitude, Chris urged the audience to raise their hands high, inviting them to send their beautiful energy all over the world!



The evening was filled with unforgettable highlights. Designed to enhance the celestial theme, Coldplay’s quirky, futuristic moongoogles transported attendees into a cosmic space as they caught the lights, fireworks and visuals in a whole new way - think a sky full of stars and hearts, while huge planets floated around the crowd and confetti showers amplified the experience for a truly interstellar vibe. Fans held up handmade banners proclaiming their love for the band. The emotional crescendo arrived with ‘Fix You’ where tears and smiles blended into one as the crowd sang along, their voices echoing into the night.

Fans of all ages, from teenagers to families with children, came together in a celebration that transcended generations and borders. The concert reaffirmed India’s growing reputation as a global hotspot for live entertainment. The stadium roared to life like never before, with BookMyShow Live’s all-black steel VerTech Stage towering high and delivering unparalleled production value, solidifying its status as a landmark moment for the country.

As Coldplay closed the show with ‘feelslikeimfallinginlove’ dedicating it to their fans, the crowd erupted in cheers, a moment that will forever remain in the hearts of those who were there. For fans, it wasn’t just a concert – it was a deeply personal and transformative experience, a night when music united thousands in an unforgettable celebration of love, life and the magic of live entertainment. Chris Martin’s interaction with the crowds was heartwarming with him reading out fans’ placards - wishing some of them a happy birthday and recognising another from their visit to Babulnath Mandir the previous day.

The anticipation was palpable as thousands thronged the venue hours ahead of showtime, queuing for exclusive Coldplay merchandise that flew off the shelves within minutes. From cosmic-themed T-shirts to commemorative posters and LED wristbands, the merchandise counters were abuzz with excitement as fans grabbed their keepsakes to mark this once-in-a-lifetime event.

With the second night of ‘Magic’ just over on January 19, and another unforgettable performance on January 21, the city is bracing for more history in the making. It doesn’t end there - the tour heads to Ahmedabad for two spectacular shows on January 25th and 26th at the Narendra Modi Stadium, setting a record officially becoming the largest stadium shows the band will have ever played in their career.