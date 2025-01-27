During both the concerts, Chris, who is the lead singer of the band, even tried his hand at Gujarati by greeting the audience. In the first one, he said, "Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?"

Coldplay performed in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26 concluding their India tour. Photo Courtesy: AnnaLee Media

Listen to this article Coldplay on performing in Ahmedabad: 'Our biggest ever concert...mind-blowing' x 00:00

After enthralling the audience in Mumbai, British band Coldplay delivered a mesmerising performance in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Their first-ever gig in Gujarat witnessed a jam-packed crowd and it was no different for the second performance. Several images and videos from the concert surfaced, showcasing how Chris Martin-led band wowed people with their musical talent.

During both the concerts, Chris, who is the lead singer of the band, even tried his hand at Gujarati by greeting the audience. In the first one, he said, "Tame logo aaje badha sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho Ahmedabad?"

First concert

The magic continued during 'A Sky Full of Stars', where the stadium turned into a galaxy of twinkling lights, with fireworks painting the sky in dazzling colours. With a grin, he paused and he encouraged everyone to put their phones away, urging the audience to join him in song.

"Your phone in your pocket, your hands in the sky" he said, inspiring a wave of cheers and participation. The crowd joined in, singing along to the acoustic version of this beloved song, with Martin thanking the audience for a wonderful performance after.

The band also took to their X account and expressed gratitude to the audience for turning up in huge numbers. BookMyShow Live has organised the India tour of the band.

"Our biggest ever concert. Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad See you again tomorrow - and if you're in India, please join us on Disney+ Hotstar from 7.45pm," Coldplay posted.

Earlier on Saturday, Coldplay posted another picture from the stadium, in which they drew a cricket ball and signed it off as "Ahmedabad, 1/25." The caption stated, "I think even Jasprit might struggle to bowl with this badly drawn ball, but at least it is almost Spherical. It is such a pleasure to be here at this amazing stadium and to play in Ahmedabad for the very first time.

The Sunday concert was also streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar for Indian viewers to watch it from their homes.