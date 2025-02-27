Breaking News
Cricketer Rohit Sharma rents out Mumbai apartment for Rs 26 lakh per month Report

Cricketer Rohit Sharma rents out Mumbai apartment for Rs 2.6 lakh per month: Report

Updated on: 27 February,2025 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma in March 2013 for Rs 5.46 crore

Cricketer Rohit Sharma rents out Mumbai apartment for Rs 2.6 lakh per month: Report

Rohit Sharma and his father own another apartment in this project and the same was given on rent in October 2024. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has given his property on rent in Lower Parel, Mumbai, for Rs 2.60 lakh per month, Square Yards said on Thursday.


In a statement, Square Yards said it has reviewed the property registration documents of Rohit Sharma, the captain of Indian test team as well as one-day cricket team.


"The apartment rented out by Sharma is located in Lodha Marquise, The Park, developed by Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha Group). It is a ready-to-move residential project spread across 7 acres.


"The apartment has a carpet area of 1,298 sq ft (129.8 square metre) and includes two car parking spaces," it added.

The apartment was bought by Rohit Sharma and his father Gurunath Sharma in March 2013 for Rs 5.46 crore and is rented out for Rs 2.6 lakh, reflecting a 6 per cent rental yield, Square Yards said.

Notably, Sharma and his father own another apartment in this project and the same was given on rent in October 2024 for Rs 2.65 lakh per month.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

