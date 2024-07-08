Breaking News
Deadmau5's concert in Mumbai on July 12 cancelled due to PM Narendra Modi's visit

Updated on: 08 July,2024 05:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

In a statement, Sunburn has said all purchased tickets will be refunded in full, and they will work with the artist management to try and find a window to bring deadmau5 back to India soon

Deadmau5 was set to perform in India in Mumbai on July 12 at NESCO Centre after a decade. Photo Courtesy: Sunburn

Deadmau5's concert in Mumbai on July 12 cancelled due to PM Narendra Modi's visit
Canadian electronic music producer and DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman, popularly known by his stage name Deadmau5, will not be performing in Mumbai at NESCO Centre on July 12. It has been cancelled due to the date corresponding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city around the same time, according to a statement released by Sunburn earlier today, after receiving directives from the authorities.



The statement sent to mid-day.com says, "We at Sunburn regret to inform our fans that due to circumstances beyond our and anyone's control, the deadmau5 event scheduled for 12th July at NESCO, Mumbai stands cancelled. The Honorable Prime Minister of India is visiting the city around the scheduled event date, and therefore the planned venue is no longer available for use as per directives issued by the relevant authorities."


It further said, "All purchased tickets will be refunded in full, and we will work with the artist management to try and find a window to bring deadmau5 back to India soon. We apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding."

With a career spanning over two decades, deadmau5 has earned six Grammy Award nominations in the process and was set to perform in India after a decade. However, fans in Mumbai and India will have to wait for another time now to enjoy tracks such as ‘Glowing Nights’, ‘Echoes of Euphoria’ and ‘Rhythm Revolution’, among others.

