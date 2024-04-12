‘Mumbai Magic’ serves as a heartfelt homage to Mumbai's bustling metropolis, capturing the essence of the city’s pulsating energy, breathtaking beauty and kaleidoscope of experiences

The song 'Mumbai Magic' features Indian female singers Natania, Subhi and Shalmali Kholgade. Photo Courtesy: Desi Trill

DESI TRILL announces new song 'Mumbai Magic' with Natania, Subhi and Shalmali Kholgade

Music company DESI TRILL has unveiled ‘Mumbai Magic’ featuring Indian female singers Natania, Subhi & Shalmali, as it is a captivating tribute to the magic of India as a whole, in a mesmerising musical creation through the heart of Mumbai — its vivacity, chaos and beauty.

‘Mumbai Magic’ serves as a heartfelt homage to Mumbai's bustling metropolis, capturing the essence of the city’s pulsating energy, breathtaking beauty and kaleidoscope of experiences. The track comes alongside a visual experience - a love letter to the city of dreams through an immersive music video. The vibrant visuals paint a vivid picture of Mumbai's dynamic spirit. From the energetic hustle and bustle of the colourful streets, the city’s multifaceted charm, seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary sounds.

In tandem with the release of ‘Mumbai Magic’, the company announced their inaugural project, ‘DESI TRILL presents… Brown Is Everywhere,’ scheduled for release this May and available for pre-save.

The track’s stellar lineup features three Indian-born female musicians. Mumbai’s very own musical force Natania has been a genre-defying songwriter with a vast career; on the record she shows her ability to step into the limelight as an artist in her own right. Natania is joined by Subhi, whose musical journey began with melodies of Punjabi folk and classical compositions. From Mumbai to New York to LA, her artistic prowess showcases a fusion of influences that resonate globally but always return to the love for her motherland. The final artist on the line up, Shalmali Kholgade is a versatile artist and playback singer with notable hits impacting both the independent and Bollywood music scene. The singer remains a captivating and dynamic force in the industry and serves as the perfect icing on the cake to a song dedicated to her city.

Natania reacts, “Mumbai Magic is a song about the adrenaline rush that Mumbai gives you and the home you always find in it. It’s about the one-of-a-kind city filled with dream chasers, traffic, passion and all heart. Growing up in Mumbai shaped me into the person I am today and I can’t wait to share that with the rest of the world."

“Mumbai is for dreamers and I am one such dreamer. It’s the ‘khwaabo ka shehar’. I have seen people come to Mumbai from all walks of life trying to find themselves. The city helped me discover who I am and find my true potential. Mumbai ka magic is real!,"Subhi adds.

“Mumbai Magic hits the Mumbai nerve like no other. The lyrics of the song is a true reflection of the finer details of the city - the rickshaws, the chaiwallahs, the traffic, the chaos," Shalmali concludes.