Design experts share tips to make your home winter-ready

Are you looking to give your house a winter makeover? We’ve got design experts to help you elevate your home in time for the holiday season
Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock
When it comes to winter cheer, there is no wrong way to decorate your home. Still, a little bit of festive inspiration for the holiday season can add that extra joy to your surroundings. “Changing the decor per the season helps augment the positivity associated with it and brings in elements of joy and fervour. The idea is to create a home to reflect the love and harmony within you and of course bring joy to all those around you,” shares Pramitha Roche, head of product and design experience at Bonito Designs.