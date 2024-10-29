From physical gold to bonds and other financial instruments, gold investment has evolved over the years. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, experts explain various investment avenues

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Dhanteras, one of the most auspicious occasions to buy gold, sees people visiting jewellery stores in large numbers and making gold purchases. Gold’s enduring value and resilience during economic uncertainty make it a preferable choice for investors. “Gold is seen as a hedge against dollar weakness. Given recent trends, it is always a good idea to have a small allocation to this asset class,” says Kavitha Menon, a SEBI-registered investment advisor and founder of Probitus Wealth.