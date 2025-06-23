DJ Mag ranks Sunburn at number 8 on prestigious ‘Top 100 Festivals of 2025’

The list includes some of the world’s most iconic festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC Las Vegas, Creamfields, and Coachella



As India's concert culture grows, there are new music festivals that are emerging every other month, and it is only going to get bigger and better from here.

While these festivals take place, there are many festivals that have stood the test of time over the years. Interestingly, in a major boost to India's music concert culture, DJ Mag has named Sunburn Festival on No 8 of its ‘Top 100 Festivals of 2025’ list.

Voted by fans from across the world, it is the music festival's highest-ever ranking on the global stage.

Since its inception in 2007, the music festival has been known for its music festival experience with global artists visiting India and exposing Indian music lovers to different kinds of genres.

Coming at a time when they are in their 18th edition this year, Karan Singh, CEO of the festival says, “We are incredibly proud to see Sunburn Festival recognised as one of the top 10 festivals in the world and as the leading music festival in Asia. Securing the #8 spot in DJ Magazine's Top 100 Festivals is a tribute to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our fans. This recognition fuels our passion to continue pushing boundaries and creating unforgettable experiences at Sunburn. A big shout out and thank you to all fans, artists, government authorities, brand partners, and the DJ Mag team. It means a lot."

The music festival's rise to number 8 places it among the world’s most iconic festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC Las Vegas, Creamfields, and Coachella.

With preparations already underway for the 2025 edition, international artists who have performed at Sunburn’s flagship festivals and Arena shows in India have reacted to the ranking.

Timmy Trumpet shared, “Namaste India! I love you so much. Always had this on my dream list to play at the Sunburn Festival to be here after so many years. It's just a dream come true, thank you for your support!”.

Hardwell added, “India in general, I think it's probably my biggest fan base. It feels like a second home to be here. People really know my music here; they love my music!”

Tungevaag said, “Sunburn was on my bucket list for many years, it feels great to be here.”

Kahani & Kunal Merchant commented, “Big pleasure to be here, we’ve been waiting to come to India since we started this two years later at one of the biggest stages in Asia.”