With a centre revolving stage, cutting-edge production and a crowd dressed in all white, the event aims to treat fans to a world where fashion meets rhythm and atmosphere meets energy

Celebrating EDM music, the two international DJs will perform some of their most popular anthems. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: File pic

Listen to this article DJs Novak and Vidojean to make debut in India at The White Soiree party in August x 00:00

International DJ-producers Novak and Vidojean will perform for the first time in India in August bringing their Afro house magic to the country at The White Soiree.

Amid India's growing music concert culture, it is an immersive all-white coloured party that will headlined by the two DJs who will perform at Dome SVP Stadium in Worli on August 1.

With a centre revolving stage, cutting-edge production and a crowd dressed in all white, the event aims to treat fans to a world where fashion meets rhythm and atmosphere meets energy.

With DJs-producers Novak and Vidojean at the helm, the celebration is set to deliver a night poised to redefine EDM experience.

DJ Novak, known for his global dancefloor anthems and festival-smashing sets, has performed at internationally renowned festivals including Tomorrowland, Hi Ibiza and shared stages with legends like Armin van Buuren and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano. His smash hit ‘Emergency’ with Sofi Tukker racked up over 20 million streams and was featured on Netflix's YOU, Showtime's Yellowjackets and even Fortnite. His tracks were even supported by the legendary Haitian EDM maestro Francis Mercier and Turkish powerhouse DJ Mahmut Orhan.

With releases on Armada, Ultra and SONO Music, Novak has cemented his reputation as one of the most innovative voices in house and tech.

Joining him is Vidojean, the Swedish groove master whose genre-fluid sets have lit up clubs across Europe. As one half of the rising duo Vidojean x Oliver Loenn, he brings a sonic palette that blends melodic house, Afro rhythms and tech-forward sounds. His tracks like ‘Told You So’ and ‘El Youm’ have been championed by heavyweights like Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Fedde Le Grand and more, consistently earning a place in peak-time playlists and global radio rotations.

The event is produced by Sunburn.

Karan Singh, CEO of the festival, explains, “This event is a bold, immersive celebration of sound, style and high-energy culture; a concept that we’ve carefully curated to push the boundaries of what EDM and immersive experiences can feel like in India. Novak and Vidojean are among the most dynamic names on the global circuit right now and their ability to command an energetic crowd is unmatched. We can’t wait for audiences to experience it live.”



Tickets are now live on BookMyShow starting at Rs 1,500.