Breaking News
NEET-UG row: Surgeon under scanner for alleged scorecard discrepancy
Mumbai: Central Railway commuters unite, petition for improved AC local train services
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Borivli doesn’t have to grill and bear it any more
Mumbai: Teen gang-raped by boyfriend’s friends during outing to Gorai
Mumbai: Racecourse handover to BMC nears final lap
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Easy investment guide for Gen Z Top tips from finance gurus

Easy investment guide for Gen Z: Top tips from finance gurus

Premium

Updated on: 27 June,2024 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Balancing short-term and long-term financial goals by preparing your personal investment policy statement. Keep liquidity for the short-term needs and plan the long-term with a mix of equity and debt, depending on your risk appetite

Easy investment guide for Gen Z: Top tips from finance gurus

Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Gen Z is stepping up as a new wave of tech-savvy investors, ready to dive into the stock market world. According to a study, "Investment preferences among youth in India" (2023), savings accounts and stocks emerged as the top preferences among Gen Z and millennials.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style culture news mumbai finance Finance tech news

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK