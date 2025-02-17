As the performance drew to a close, Ed Sheeran expressed his heartfelt gratitude, saying, "The last three weeks in India have been magical. I've learned a lot. Thank you for welcoming me and hopefully I will come back soon

Ed Sheeran concluded his six-city India tour in Delhi-NCR on February 15. Photos Courtesy: BookMyShow Live via Mark Surridge

After a whirlwind tour of more than three weeks in India, Ed Sheeran brought his record-breaking + - = ÷ x Tour to a close with his final performance Delhi-NCR after riveting performances in Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Shillong.

Produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, this highly anticipated performance also marked Ed Sheeran’s debut in Delhi-NCR.

With this, the 6-city India leg of Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour, saw tens of thousands of fans across the country witness the globally celebrated artist live in their cities.

Fans in Delhi NCR were treated to an intimate and electrifying experience.

The evening kicked off with an electrifying performance by Lisa Mishra, the talented Indian singer and songwriter, who captivated the audience with her soulful voice and genre-blending hits, including ‘Mujhe Tum Nazar Se’, ‘Kabira’, ‘Sajna Ve’ and more.

As the sun began to set, the anticipation in the air was palpable and the moment Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said ‘Delhi’ celebrating the city, the crowd erupted in cheers! Ed looked out at the audience and said, “It's the last show of the tour—let’s go Delhi! I first came to India 10 years ago, played in Mumbai, then again last year. But this is my first time in Delhi and I’m so excited to finally see all the incredible places across India that I’ve never had the chance to experience before."

Opening with ‘Castle on the Hill’, the atmosphere instantly ignited and fans couldn’t help but join in, singing along to every word.

Sheeran’s remarkable stage presence and connection with the audience grew stronger as the night unfolded in Delhi-NCR. Hits like ‘Take It Back/Superstition/Ain't no Sunshine’ mashup, ‘Shivers’, ‘I’m a Mess’, ‘Photograph’, ‘Happier’ and Justin Bieber's ‘Love Yourself’ had the crowd buzzing, but it was the fan-favourite ‘Perfect’ that truly set the venue on fire when it began, as fans belted out the lyrics louder than Ed himself, creating an unforgettable moment of pure excitement.

As the evening neared its end, the encore was a true testament to Sheeran’s ability to create an unforgettable live experience. Performing ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’ and ‘Shape of You’, the show closed with ‘Bad Habits’ where the night concluded on a high, with the crowd singing along to every word, creating a chorus that resonated long after the final note was a moment of pure joy.

Last year, after creating a heartfelt Hindi cover of Ed Sheeran’s iconic song ‘Perfect’, the same 25 beneficiaries of BookAChange by BookMyShow Foundation were offered the extraordinary chance to attend Ed Sheeran’s concert in Delhi-NCR today, bringing their journey full circle.