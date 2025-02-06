Sheeran’s remarkable stage presence and connection with the audience only grew stronger as the night unfolded. Hits like ‘Shivers’, ‘I’m a Mess, ‘Photograph’, and ‘Happier’ had the crowd buzzing

Ed Sheeran performed in Chennai on February 5 and surprised fans by getting AR Rahman on stage. Photo Courtesy: BookMyShow Live

Global superstar Ed Sheeran brought his record-breaking + - = ÷ x Tour to Chennai after performing in Hyderabad, and Pune before that as he started his concert in India on January 30.

Produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, this highly anticipated performance marked Ed Sheeran’s debut in Chennai. Fans were treated to an intimate and electrifying experience, with the concert turning into a monumental event. This performance was not just a concert, but a monumental event that set the stage for an unforgettable journey across the country.

Before Ed Sheeran took the stage, the evening started off with an electrifying performance by Jonita Gandhi, the talented singer known for her captivating voice and versatile range. Jonita left the audience mesmerised with a stunning set that included some of her most beloved tracks such as ‘Deva Deva’, ‘What Jhumka?’, ‘Sitara’ and the crowd favourite ‘Chellama’ building the perfect anticipation for Ed's highly awaited performance.

As the sun began to set, the anticipation in the air was palpable and the moment Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said ‘Chennai’ celebrating the city, the crowd erupted in cheers! Opening with ‘Castle on the Hill’, the atmosphere instantly ignited and fans couldn’t help but join in, singing along to every word. The evening was set ablaze with energy and it was clear that the concert would be more than just a typical performance—it was a shared experience. Ed shared a heartfelt moment, saying, “I made my first trip to India 16 years ago but this is my first to Chennai and I’m so glad!” His words deepened the connection with the crowd, making the performance even more special.

The highlight of the evening came when, in a surprising moment, Ed Sheeran called out to the crowd, “Will you make some noise for AR Rahman?” and the legendary composer appeared on stage. The two musical maestros then created an unforgettable experience as they launched into an impromptu performance, blending Ed's signature style with Rahman’s iconic sound. They seamlessly merged Rahman’s ‘Urvashi Urvashi’ (Tamil version) with Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’ and the crowd went wild, screaming and jumping in disbelief at the unexpected collaboration. Rahman, with a grin, turned to Ed and said, “Ed Sheeran, welcome to Chennai! Vannakam.” The electrifying performance left everyone in awe, marking one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Sheeran’s remarkable stage presence and connection with the audience only grew stronger as the night unfolded. Hits like ‘Shivers’, ‘I’m a Mess, ‘Photograph’, and ‘Happier’ had the crowd buzzing, but it was the fan-favourite ‘Perfect’ that truly set the venue on fire when it began as fans belted out the lyrics louder than Ed himself, creating an unforgettable moment of pure excitement. The energy in the air was electrifying, as Sheeran’s voice resonated through the venue, creating a sense of unity that only live music can evoke.

During his performance, he emphasised that nothing is pre-recorded - every sound is created live, layered in real-time and erased once the show ends, making each city's experience truly one-of-a-kind. Using a loop station, he taps into his creativity by recording short segments of music - beats, melodies and harmonies - which are then played back in a continuous loop. By layering these elements, he builds rich, dynamic compositions on the spot, crafting an immersive sonic experience that exists only in the moment before being wiped clean for the next performance.

As the night progressed, Sheeran’s iconic stripped-back performance continued to captivate. The simplicity of his set, with just his guitar allowed his raw talent to take centre stage. This minimalistic approach proved just how powerful music can be when it’s stripped down to its purest form. The atmosphere was charged with emotion, as the crowd responded to each song with overwhelming enthusiasm. The setlist flowed seamlessly, moving between heart-wrenching ballads and upbeat crowd-pleasers, building to a crescendo that left everyone on their feet.

As the evening neared its end, the encore was a true testament to Sheeran’s ability to create an unforgettable live experience. Performing ‘You Need Me, I Don’t Need You’ and ‘Shape of You’, the show closed with ‘Bad Habits’ where the night concluded on a high, with the crowd singing along to every word, creating a chorus that resonated long after the final note was a moment of pure joy, where fans and the artist alike shared in the magic of live music.