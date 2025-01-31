Breaking News
Ed Sheeran India tour 2025: British singer-songwriter enthralls audience in Pune in first performance

Updated on: 31 January,2025 11:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour, before he performed some of his most popular hits

Bringing his + - = / x Tour to Pune, Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers. Photo Courtesy: File pic

British musician Ed Sheeran on Thursday kick-started his 6-city India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune.


Bringing his + - = / x Tour to Pune, Ed Sheeran took the stage donning a t-shirt that said 'Pune' celebrating the city and the crowd erupted in cheers.


One of the highlights of the evening was where Sheeran paused for a moment to express his gratitude. He shared that he has performed twice in India, both times in Mumbai and was excited to bring his music to other cities this time. He also expressed that every visit makes him feel like a tourist exploring this beautiful country and that he is always grateful for the opportunity to perform for the people of India.


Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour. The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live,

Ed Sheeran will next perform in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi-NCR. 

