Ed Sheeran releases peppy new song 'Azizam'

Updated on: 04 April,2025 12:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The release comes hours after he revealed that he would also be releasing the 'Azizam (pink heart video)', as fans reacted in so many different ways

Ed Sheeran's new song 'Azizam' is peppy and gives the vibe of a dance anthem. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who recently performed in India, has released his latest song 'Azizam'. The peppy song gives the vibe of a dance anthem. 


Ed made the announcement on his Instagram saying, "Azizam is out now. I'm so overwhelmed with the positive reaction to this son, and so excited for all the other surprises I have for ya. hope this sets the scene of the soundtrack to your summer, more to come xx"


The release comes hours after he revealed that he would also be releasing the 'Azizam (pink heart video). "We filmed this across USA (and a bit in Ipswich) while promoting the song this month. It was an amazing atmosphere wherever we went i wanted to reflect that with the video." 


Giving credit to Liam Pethick for putting it all together to make the video so good, the singer has got fans excited. 

Interestingly, four days ago, he has also released a video of his playing the track 'Azizam' for his taxi driver when he was touring India. "He was a whole vibe, big up Rakesh," he added.

ed sheeran Music

