As the followers of Islam get ready to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr on March 31, here are some heartfelt wishes and messages that you can share with each other

Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31 this year. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Eid Mubarak 2025: Wishes, greetings, heartfelt messages to share with family and friends

Eid al-Fitr is almost here and with it ends Ramzan, the holy month of fasting and prayer, observed by followers of Islam all around the world. Family and friends come together to celebrate with a lot of festive fervour that not only includes traditions but also good food that extends to a delicious feast. This year, Eid al-Fitr is set to be celebrated on March 31, a day after Indians celebrate Gudi Padwa, among other spring festivals in the country.

On the day, Muslims pray, before they greet each other, give gifts and enjoy different kinds of dishes with their near-and-dear ones. Since people have moved away from their home, it often becomes difficult to gather with each other and join Eid celebrations. However, mobile phones have made it easier to connect with each other, and the ability to customise your own message, means you can also send different kinds of wishes, greetings and heartfelt messages for Eid.

While you may craft your own personal messages, there are some really common ones that you can rely on or take inspiration from when sending wishes to your family and friends for the festival.

Here are 10 wishes beyond Eid Mubarak to get you started this festive season:

1. Eid Mubarak! May Allah bless you

2. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah's love and blessings be with you always

3. Eid Mubarak! Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid

4. Wishing you and your family a blessed Eid filled with happiness, prosperity and good health

5. May Allah bless all of us on this auspicious day. Happy Eid-ul-Fitr 2025!

6. Sending best wishes on this auspicious occasion of Eid. May Allah bless you every day.

7. Have a joyous and memorable Eid with your loved ones today. Eid-ul-Fitr 2025!

8. On this holy occasion of Eid, may Allah accept all your prayers and forgive all your sins. Eid Mubarak!

9. Eid Mubarak! I hope Allah grants you a healthy life and blesses you with prosperity and boundless happiness.

10. May this Eid bring you joy, peace and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!