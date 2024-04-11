Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Mass gatherings at mosques in India for Eid ul Fitr namaz mark festive celebrations
Mass gatherings at mosques in India for Eid-ul-Fitr namaz mark festive celebrations

Updated on: 11 April,2024 11:10 AM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of 'Shawwal', the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting, which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time

Visuals from Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid showed children hugging each other and exchanging Eid greetings after offering namaz. Photo Courtesy: PTI

Listen to this article
Muslims are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with religious fervour and devotion, with large prayer gatherings organised in mosques and open grounds across the country.


People, including children, thronged mosques to offer prayers in the morning on Thursday.


In Tamil Nadu, people gathered at the Syed Murthuza school grounds in Tiruchirappalli and the Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore to offer 'namaz' on Eid-ul-Fitr.


Devotees offered namaz at Idgah in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and greeted each other on the occasion.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered namaz at the Panja Sharif Dargah in Delhi's Kashmere Gate on Eid-ul-Fitr.

"I extend good wishes to all the people on the occasion of Eid. I pray this Eid will bring joy, happiness and prosperity in everyone's life. On this auspicious occasion, I wish that our country continues on the path of growth," Naqvi told reporters.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also offered namaz at Parliament Street Mosque in Delhi.

"I would like to extend my greetings to all the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid. May everyone's lives be full of happiness and the country move towards growth," Hussain said.

Meanwhile, Muslims offered namaz at Mumbai's Mahim Masjid and at Shahjamal Aligarh Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh.

Visuals from Delhi's iconic Jama Masjid showed children hugging each other and exchanging Eid greetings after offering namaz.

A large number of people thronged Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid, adjacent to the iconic Charminar, to offer 'namaz'. In the visuals, people were seen exchanging greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

An air of festivity and celebration was palpable at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah and Nizamuddin Market as Muslims filled the streets in bright attire to offer prayers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The iconic dome of the Nizamuddin Dargah, adorned with bright yellow lights, exuded a festive glow. Large crowds thronged the markets, with revellers spotted purchasing sweets, clothes, and other essentials for the festive occasion while sharing Eid greetings.

Earlier on Wednesday, Muslims in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr. Hundreds of Muslims took part in the mass 'Namaz' recitation ceremony as they prayed in unison at a mosque in Coimbatore.

Similarly, a large number of people offered prayers at the mosque in the Ernakulam district of Kerala to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr. Mass prayers were also held in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Eid.

Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir also marked the celebration of the holy festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr with special prayers.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of 'Shawwal', the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting, which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time.

Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days, usually with a one-day difference.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of 'Shawwal', which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

india Lifestyle news culture news eid mumbai delhi tamil nadu
