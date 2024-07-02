Eminem to release much-awaited album ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ on July 12

News of the release date comes just ahead of the release of the project’s second single, 'Tobey', which features Big Sean and Babytron

Eminem dropped a promo video for the album on his social media, which shows a woman giving birth to a baby. Photo Courtesy: AFP

American rapper Eminem has announced the release date of his upcoming album 'The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)'.

The rapper shared that the new album will debut on July 12.

Eminem dropped a promo video for the album on his social media, which shows a woman giving birth to a baby. It isn’t exactly a warm welcome to the world, reports Variety.

As the mother holds the child, it opens its black eyes and cracks a sinister smile as horns emerge from its head.

News of the release date comes just ahead of the release of the project’s second single, 'Tobey', which features Big Sean and Babytron.

According to 'Variety', the song, which drops on Tuesday, will be accompanied by a Cole Bennett-directed video and is likely named after Tobey Maguire, based on a lyric from the song’s teaser.

So far, Eminem has released the project’s first single, 'Houdini', a callback to his 2002 single 'Without Me'. The song included references to Megan Thee Stallion and the Steve Miller Band and debuted at Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Eminem first announced 'The Death of Slim Shady' during the NFL Draft in April, releasing a 'Detroit Murder Files' crime show teaser to accompany it. He later published an obituary in the Detroit Free Press, bidding adieu to Slim Shady, his career-long alter ego that he has played as a character in his songs and videos.

Beyond the two singles, 'The Death of Slim Shady' is likely to include production from Dr. Dre after the musician revealed that he contributed to the project.

