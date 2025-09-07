Launched in Miami in 2015 by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, the hip-hop music festival is set to make its debut for the first time in the subcontinent

Earlier leaks—surfacing across Instagram, X and Reddit—have named Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee, Karan Aujla and Don Toliver as part of the debut roster, hinting at a carefully curated balance of global superstars and homegrown trailblazers designed to enthrall both domestic devotees and international attendees. An insider close to the development reveals on anonymity, “DIVINE is the undisputed frontrunner when it comes to Indian hip hop; and the line-up for the debut edition of Rolling Loud India would feel incomplete without the architect of the gully sound taking center stage.” Though no official announcement has been made, fan chatter surrounding each of these artists has reached a crescendo, fuelling expectations that these names will anchor what many are calling a watershed moment for Indian hip-hop on the world stage. Scheduled for November 22 and 23 later this year at Loud Park in Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, Rolling Loud’s Indian debut promises to have two stages and immersive pop culture activations.

As anticipation builds for Rolling Loud music festival's debut in India, Mumbai’s very own hip-hop luminary DIVINE will be joining the ranks of the music festival’s headliners.

Produced in partnership with District by Zomato, this will be the global hip-hop festival’s first venture into the subcontinent.



Launched in Miami in 2015 by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud quickly grew from a regional event into one of the most influential platforms for hip-hop worldwide. The festival now spans key cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Lisbon, Rotterdam, and Bangkok, regularly featuring headline performances from artists like Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky, Future, and Playboi Carti.

In a memorable moment last year, A$AP Rocky surprised fans at Rolling Loud Pattaya by bringing Indian rapper Hanumankind on stage for an unannounced set.



As the festival arrvies in Mumbai, the city is at the peak of its music tourism as it has already seen the likes of Coldplay, Cigarettes After Sex, Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Guns N' Roses among other international acts this year. It is only going to get better with Enrique Iglesias, Travis Scott, and Passenger among others.