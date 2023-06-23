Expert shares tips to get your home monsoon ready

The monsoon humidity does not only wreak havoc on your skin but also causes damage to your polished furniture, carpets and more. We asked a design expert for advice on how to make your space more exciting and safeguard your house from moisture

Walls become the gateway for all types of material damage that can come your way. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Humidity has permeated all our homes and it calls for exclusive care for our statement pieces. Punam Kalra, interior designer and creative director of I'm The Centre for Applied Arts, says that the unreliable weather and its take on the interior ambience may force us to make hasty decisions to protect our treasured pieces, especially the climate-sensitive finishes, for which we need to prepare ourselves with a material care routine.