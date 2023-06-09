Expert space-making guide for kitchens in small apartments

Small kitchens can be a challenge to work with when it comes to storage and organisation. Experts lay out a comprehensive space-making guide to optimise space for a functional kitchen design

Maximise the space in your kitchen with these handy hacks. Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock

Design for a kitchen summons creative attention. Being the house mantle, it unites families, feeds nutrition and serves respite to languishing souls. However, the onslaught of Mumbai’s land crunch allows for only a bare average of 8x10 feet to innovate with. Thus, space-making for a dream kitchen becomes a daunting task for Mumbaikars.