Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Expert space making guide for kitchens in small apartments

Expert space-making guide for kitchens in small apartments

Premium

Updated on: 09 June,2023 10:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Small kitchens can be a challenge to work with when it comes to storage and organisation. Experts lay out a comprehensive space-making guide to optimise space for a functional kitchen design

Expert space-making guide for kitchens in small apartments

Maximise the space in your kitchen with these handy hacks. Image for representational purposes only. Photo Courtesy: iStock


Design for a kitchen summons creative attention. Being the house mantle, it unites families, feeds nutrition and serves respite to languishing souls. However, the onslaught of Mumbai’s land crunch allows for only a bare average of 8x10 feet to innovate with. Thus, space-making for a dream kitchen becomes a daunting task for Mumbaikars. 

culture news life and style Lifestyle news Home decor mumbai real estate lifestyle

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK