First pictures: Jeet Adani ties the knot with Diva Shah

Jeet, the scion of the Adani family, married Diva Shah on Friday in Ahmedabad in Gujarat in a grand ceremony

Celebrating love and making a difference - Jeet Adani and Diva Shah tied the knot in Ahmedabad in Gujarat earlier today. The union termed as 'wedding with a cause' was more than just a celebration.

With a variety of social initiatives, Jeet and Diva had a special and colourful reception that also included work by local artisans.

Jeet Adani, an advocate for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), is incorporating the cause into the festivities, highlighting his commitment to inclusivity. Beyond love, this wedding is a movement that celebrates the strength, talent, and potential of those who are often overlooked.

Gautam Adani, the Adani family patriarch, has asserted that the wedding is a union of two hearts and two families and would remain a traditional ceremony celebrated amongst close friends and well-wishers.