If you still haven't got around to doing your shopping or are travelling to the city, then here's your guide to some markets in the city where you can get everything

Mumbai has many different kinds of markets across the city that people can visit to buy everything they need for the festival. Photo Courtesy: Ashish Raje

As people get ready for Ganesh Chaturthi, many Mumbaikars are out busy shopping for all the essentials that not only include buying the idol but also the decorations and other things required to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes.

Mumbai has many different kinds of markets across the city that people can visit to buy everything they need for the festival that is celebrated in a big way in the city. While the city is synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi with the likes of Lalbaugcha Raja and more, every family also has their own idols at home.

Crawford Market

One of the city’s most popular markets situated near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Market, popularly known as Crawford Market, is your one-stop shop for every festival. After Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, the market is buzzing with shops and stalls for every kind of essentials required for Ganesh Chaturthi including decorations that have a wide variety of choices. You can not only get your puja items but also artificial flowers, temples and more.

Lalbaug Market

Amid the buzz around Lalbaugcha Raja, the whole neighbourhood comes alive with not only the setting up of the beautiful Lord Ganesha idol, made by the Kambli family for close to 100 years. The market and roads around have stalls that sell different kinds of things. Right from items essential for the puja to decorations of all kinds, you will find everything there. The best part about the market is that you will find something for every price range, so you don’t have to worry about going anywhere else.

Dadar Market

Not too far away from Lalbaug, but more centrally located, the Dadar market is another pitstop for people coming to that part of the city. Popular for the Dadar flower market, walk around, and you will find anything you want for the festival at reasonable prices. Over the years, it has become one of the go-to markets during the festive season, and this time is going to be no different, especially with Diwali in tow.

Bhuleshwar Market

Just like the Dadar market, even the Bhuleshwar market in Girgaum is known for its festive shopping. As most South Mumbaikars make their way to the market this week, you can find everything you need there to celebrate the festival just like every other city-dweller is going to do it in their homes. While you can get the traditional puja items, you can also choose from a wide variety of decorations.

Colaba Causeway

Even the ever-buzzing Colaba Causeway market known for its fashion and knick-knacks transforms for the festive season during this time of the year. If you are in the area and still haven’t done your shopping, then it is a good place to start by looking around, and find everything you are looking for.