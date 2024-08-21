Breaking News
Badlapur sexual assault: City’s longest rail-roko in recent history
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde orders strict action in Badlapur sexual assault case
Mumbai: Sion hospital resident doctors intensify protests
Nalasopara rape case: ‘Cops left out important details from the FIR’
Mumbai: Haryana man arrested for supplying bank accounts to scammers
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > From creators to users How artificial intelligence is shaping social media feeds

From creators to users: How artificial intelligence is shaping social media feeds

Premium

Updated on: 21 August,2024 09:30 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Raaina Jain | raaina.jain@mid-day.com

Top

As social media continues to influence different aspects of our lives, we speak to experts to understand the role of AI in social media algorithms, content and more. We also discuss the applications and concerns of tools like Meta AI

From creators to users: How artificial intelligence is shaping social media feeds

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

When social media established its foothold as a means of communication, it transformed the way we interact and obtain information online. Now, more than two decades later, artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming social media.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Lifestyle news culture news mumbai Artificial Intelligence tech news social networking site Social Media

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK