Scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo in an exclusive interview shares about what we need to look forward to in the coming year. On a personal front, while love may blossom, it's advised not to plan a baby in 2025. Job losses and major career disruptions are expected, driven by escalating trade wars, economic turmoil, and geopolitical tensions

Representational Image. (Pic/istock)

As 2025 looms on the horizon, many are eager to understand how the forces shaping the world will unfold in the coming year. To provide some clarity, scientific astrologer Greenstone Lobo recently sat down for an exclusive interview with midday.com to share his insights into the significant global shifts expected in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing connections between planetary movements and global economic trends, Lobo offers a unique perspective on how these forces will impact career paths, relationships, investment opportunities, and the future of nations, especially India. In this interview, he also dives into the personal and professional adjustments individuals should make to navigate the coming disruptions, offering valuable guidance for those looking to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Dominate planet in 2025

The coming year, 2025 is set to bring not only a new year but also a fresh theme, with a major planetary shift that will influence global events. According to Greenstone Lobo, a scientific expert in astrology, the focus will shift beyond the traditional planets like Venus, Saturn, Mars, and Jupiter to the more distant ones: Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto. These three planets, which are often overlooked in astrology, are equated to the gods of Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, representing major forces in the universe.

"Pluto is the farthest planet and it is the most powerful planet," says Lobo. "It’s like Mahesh, or Shiva—destruction and recreation are inherent to Pluto’s influence. Whenever Pluto enters a new sign, it stirs up big changes." For instance, in 2020, Pluto’s move into the sign of Capricorn triggered a focus on family and career, themes that were dominant during the pandemic. In 2025, Pluto’s transition into the 10-degree mark of Capricorn will bring a new and possibly more destructive phase, according to Lobo.

"Shiva doesn’t just destroy; he recreates. Shiva's other form, Rudra Dandav's form, when he gets angry, it will go in 10 degrees. Before this, when Pluto goes to 10 degrees, from 8 to 12, 15, 16 degrees, we call it a grey lizard. So, whenever Pluto goes into this patch, there are a lot of events in the past that are not good," he explains, noting that the last time this happened, the world saw the economic crisis of 2008.

Global economy and job market

Lobo predicts a tough year ahead for the global economy, with particular emphasis on careers, job losses and market crash. "Artificial intelligence, which is ruled by Neptune, will continue to rise and replace many jobs, leading to widespread unemployment," Lobo warns. With Pluto’s influence also linked to ‘other people’s money,’ he foresees tensions escalating in global trade, especially with the rise of trade sanctions in the US under President Trump’s administration.

"Expect economic war and trade sanctions as the US imposes stricter policies. Other nations will retaliate,they will also sanction their own trade, so there will be trade war, economic war, so all this will escalate next year and possibly a market crash," Lobo says. The rise of nationalism around the globe, coupled with growing border conflicts, could further destabilise the situation. Lobo foresees a 20% market crash, possibly leading to a financial collapse, exacerbated by trade wars and geopolitical tensions.

Lobo identifies the risks facing the US, while highlighting the opportunities for emerging economies. "The US is at a high risk due to economic instability. Countries like India, and many other Asian nations, stand to benefit. While initial irritations may occur, these regions will ultimately see growth.”



Careers and Artificial Intelligence

Lobo believes that career-related challenges will dominate. "Careers, across the globe, is the sector that will affect everyone. While some will find it tough, others with positive planetary alignments—those born between 1958-62, 1972-75, and 1997-2001—may see initial success. However, if you’re in a vulnerable position, it’s essential to remain adaptable and prepared for the changes ahead."

Lobo offers advice on how to stay ahead in an ever-changing job market. "The key to surviving this turbulent time is to embrace learning. It’s clear that AI will replace many jobs, but you can also position yourself as someone who operates or masters AI. Upskill, stay ahead of the curve, and look for opportunities in emerging fields. In the long term, the concept of traditional jobs is shifting. By 2030, we might see a shift towards gig work, where people function as independent brands rather than holding conventional employment." In times of global economic uncertainty, understanding regional impacts is crucial.

Health scares loom

Lobo also points to potential health challenges in 2025, drawing a parallel to past predictions. "Back in 2018, we noted that Neptune’s weak positioning could indicate health issues, and we saw this manifest in the 2021 pandemic. Neptune’s continued weakness could lead to a new infectious health crisis," he says. Though Lobo doesn’t anticipate a pandemic on the scale of Covid-19, there could be localised health scares or emerging infectious diseases that disrupt global health systems.

War and Natural Disasters

While Mars is often associated with conflict in astrology, Lobo clarifies that it is not the primary planet influencing global wars. Instead, he points to Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto as the true drivers of such events. “In Indian astrology, these minor bodies are given a lot of importance because they explain wars, etc. through Mars. But actually Mars cannot create wars. Wars are created by the farthest planets". He explains, “Mars may spark wars within relationships, but it’s the farthest planets that influence global conflicts," he says. Regarding Mars’ influence in 2025, Lobo notes that it’s not a major factor, as it changes signs monthly. "If wars were created by Mars, there would be one every year. But that’s not the case. Pluto’s movement, however, has long-lasting and powerful impacts," he explains.

Lobo also predicts natural disasters, specifically pointing to Uranus, which governs land-related phenomena. "Uranus will weaken between May and December of 2025, and it’s associated with tremors and earthquakes. I am expecting something like a huge earthquake, which can happen in some parts of the world," he states. While he cannot predict the exact location, Lobo emphasises the destructive potential of this event, “but there can be one earthquake, which can be very, very destructive.”

It's advised to delay family planning until after 2025

While relationships are always influenced by various planetary movements, Lobo advises caution in 2025, especially regarding family matters. "With the grey lizard patch in play and Uranus weakening, it may be a challenging year for relationships," he suggests. "If you’re planning to have children, it might be wise to delay. The planetary influences aren’t favourable for bringing new life into the world in 2025."

India and it’s future under PM Modi’s leadership

Lobo is optimistic about India's trajectory, largely due to the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Thankfully we have a very strong Prime Minister,” he says. According to Lobo, Pluto’s influence on India’s chart will focus on sectors such as land, property, and agriculture. "Food, real estate, land, property, construction, real estate, vehicles will thrive in 2025. The government is already pushing for these sectors, and with Pluto’s position, these areas are set to perform well.” Modi’s leadership, according to Lobo, will shield India from the worst effects of global economic turmoil. "Though there will be issues in the US and globally, shock will be absorbed because Modi's chart is much stronger than Trump's. Sectors like digitalisation and infrastructure will grow, and the country will focus on connectivity. He will make Maldives like Mauritius."

As 2025 approaches, Lobo’s predictions indicate a year marked by significant challenges, particularly in the economic and geopolitical realms. However, for India, the strength of its leadership and the focus on key growth sectors could offer some respite amidst global volatility.

India’s role in worldwide chaos

Lobo emphasises India's growing role in global politics and its potential to lead the way amidst a turbulent global landscape. "India is going to be the country that balances. The US is in a phase of decline, and this isn’t about patriotism. The American power trajectory is nearing its peak, reflecting its karmic quota. We are witnessing a turning of the cosmic wheel, much like the American War of Independence aligned with current planetary positions. Other emerging economies, such as China, Japan, and Indonesia, are already rising, but India, with its young population and strong growth story, will lead the way over the next 50 years. Modi's leadership will play a pivotal role in mediating between the major global powers—China, the US, Russia, and Ukraine."

Expectations in 2025: Growth and investment

Lobo stresses the importance of being prepared for transformative changes."2025 will be life-altering. While the past few years—especially 2020 to 2024—have been turbulent, 2025 will bring major global shifts. There will be a big event. If you think the market will crash, that will be a huge event. People should be prepared for significant events that could change the way we view markets and careers. In particular, a big market crash is a possibility, and while it may seem daunting, it presents an incredible opportunity for long-term investors."

Lobo sees growth potential in sectors like gig work and freelance opportunities, as well as investment strategies in times of downturn. "Where there’s a problem, there’s always an opportunity. Whether it’s in the job market, where gig work and freelance opportunities are growing, or in investing, where market crashes create the best buying opportunities, 2025 offers plenty of room for growth. The key is to stay informed, adapt to the changing landscape"

Bright side of economic and career disruptions

Lobo offers optimism during challenging times, pointing to the natural cleansing of the market, “people often panic during economic downturns, but these moments are where great opportunities lie. History shows that those who invest during a recession often see the greatest rewards when markets bounce back.” He continues to say, "In times of economic downturn, the market naturally cleanses itself. Weak investors pull out, and the strong stay. This is when investors can make the most significant gains. For example, those who invested in equities in top companies in 2020 have seen their wealth grow exponentially. If there’s a crash in 2025, the same opportunity to buy at a low price will present itself again. For individuals, focusing on mutual funds, especially with a long-term view, will prove to be a wise move."

Lobo highlights the importance of starting small with investments and continually upskilling for future opportunities. "The most important thing is to recognise the opportunities in investing and career. In India, less than 4% of people have DEMAT accounts, which shows there is a vast untapped market for investments. Whether you start with Rs 1000 or Rs 10,000 a month, long-term, systematic investments can yield significant returns. Moreover, career-wise, the rise of AI and other technological advances means that upskilling is crucial. Embrace global opportunities—career prospects are no longer confined to local markets. One can be living in a village and editing videos."