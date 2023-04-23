Breaking News
From skincare to wellness: Here’s a weekly round-up of our top stories

Updated on: 23 April,2023 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

From experts charting the rise of hemp in wellness space to the importance of sunscreen, it has been an interesting mix of stories this week. Here is a list of our top features for your Sunday reading

From skincare to wellness: Here’s a weekly round-up of our top stories

Representative Image. Photo/iStock

From skincare to wellness: Here’s a weekly round-up of our top stories
April is observed as World Health Month, and our coverage continues to delve into wellness every week.  Our features outline the importance of taking care of your liver as well as gut health, applying sunscreen, and the growing importance of hemp as a pain management tool. Medical experts also explain reasons why most women experience fatigue, and ways to cope with it.


In our fortnightly series, Shelf Life, which explores Mumbai’s reading culture, we bring forth the an unorthodox book club that allows readers to indulge in a variety of books.



World Liver Day 2023: Why you need to take care of your liver seriously


While many people may often ignore taking care of their internal organs because they may be out of sight, experts say it is important to take care of them all and the liver is no different. Responsible for important functions in the body, Mid-day Online spoke to Mumbai experts who dwell on the need to eat right and conduct regular health check-ups. Pic/iStock

Why am I so tired? Experts explain common causes of women's fatigue

A majority of women multitask and often neglect their health as well as the signs their body gives them. Prolonged negligence can lead to health concerns that can be prevented or at least treated better with early identification. Mid-day online spoke to health experts to help women navigate the right path for their basic healthcare. Pic/iStock

The rise of hemp as a pain management tool

Although research is limited, hemp has proven to be a powerful natural remedy for managing various types of pain. We asked Dr. Neeraj K Patel, head of research and development at the Bombay Hemp Company, to clear the air about the impact of hemp, and its usage in pain management. Pic/iStock

Why 68 per cent of urban Indians are prone to obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure

Experts reveal the factors affecting gut health and share measures to maintain a healthy gut aura. Pic/iStock

Skincare during a heatwave: How does sunscreen protect your skin?

As the temperatures rise, medics say using sunscreen is mandatory besides the right summer clothing, even if you are stepping out for just 10 minutes during the peak daylight hours. Pic/iStock

Mumbai: Want to be heard? Bring your book to this exclusive reading club

A deviant in this genre, B.Y.O.B. is not your regular club that aims to fix a book for discussion. This unorthodox book club lets people bring their choicest books and dissect them with fellow readers. Photo Courtesy: B.Y.O.B. India

