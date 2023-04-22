Mumbai: Want to be heard? Bring your book to this exclusive reading club

A deviant in this genre, B.Y.O.B. is not your regular club that aims to fix a book for discussion. This unorthodox book club lets people bring their choicest books and dissect them with fellow readers

B.Y.O.B. club members pose with a book of their choice at the Mumbai meetup on April 9. Photo Courtesy: B.Y.O.B. India

It was in the summer of 2015 when Nidhi Srivastava conceived the idea of a book club. The agenda? Bring. Your. Own. Book. Uncustomary to traditional book clubs, this club requires members to show up with a book of their liking. Each member gets 4-5 minutes to introduce and describe the book they brought. Through the forum, readers create a conducive environment wherein they discover new books through dialogue. Consequently, each B.Y.O.B. meetup becomes a crisp review of books that find a place on the table.