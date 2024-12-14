From the opening chords of his latest work 'Kick Ass' to the anthemic finale of a solo acoustic rendition of 'All For Love', each performance was a masterclass in rock and roll, as the crowd filled the arena with their voices

Bryan Adams performed in Mumbai for the first time since 2018 and played some of his greatest hits. Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Listen to this article From 'Summer of 69' to 'Heaven': Bryan Adams delivers breathtaking performance in Mumbai x 00:00

Returning to Mumbai after six years, Canadian rock music icon Bryan Adams delivered an unforgettable high-octane concert at the NESCO Centre in Mumbai's Goregaon on December 13. In the city as a part of his massively successful 'So Happy It Hurts' India Tour, the evening began with a stellar performance by pop queen Vidya Vox who expertly prepared the enthusiastic crowd for the main show, building anticipation for the arrival of Adams.



Bryan Adams has the reputation of being one the most exciting live musicians in the world. His energetic vocals and stage presence have proven to entertain for over 40 years. His songwriting has garnered him numerous awards and accolades including three Academy Award nominations, five Golden Globe nominations, a Grammy Award and 20 Juno Awards. And while the tour bears the name of Bryan’s latest 15th studio album, his set was a sheer celebration of his entire music career.



The evening was not only musically exciting but also visually entertaining. It got better because of how Adams engaged the crowd in so many ways. They were featured many times singing and dancing along on the large video screen behind the band. The remote-controlled blimp car during the 'So Happy It Hurts' song was another highlight.



Bryan Adams brought the audience to their feet during most of his songs with hard-hitting tunes and a lot of personal stories throughout the show. The performance from all four band members including lead guitarist Keith Scott, who has recorded and performed with Adams for 40 years, and even keyboardist Gary Breit for 20 years but now without drummer Pat Steward was with Adams in the beginning and is back touring with the band. All four provided backing vocals, and they are clearly a well-tuned machine.



Adams played an incredible 24 songs, including some requested online by fans prior to the concert, and others requested in person using hand-made signs.



From the opening chords of his latest work 'Kick Ass' to the anthemic finale of a solo acoustic rendition of 'All For Love', each performance was a masterclass in rock and roll, as the crowd filled the arena with their voices. The setlist showcased Adams' incredible musical range, encompassing older hits like 'Shine A Light', 'Here I Am', 'I Will Always Return', alongside newer releases such as 'So Happy It Hurts', 'Always Have (Always Will)'. His powerful vocals, combined with the impeccable musicianship of his long-time band, created an unforgettable experience for every attendee.



Some of his most played songs were from his fourth studio album 'Reckless' that released in 1984 (Heaven, It’s Only Love, Run To You, Somebody, Summer Of 69, Straight From the Heart), and his compilation 2017 studio album 'Ultimate' (Please Forgive Me, Cuts Like A Knife, Cloud Number 9) and his sixth studio album 'Waking Up The Neighbours' (Can’t Stop This Thing We Started, Everything I Do (I Do It For You), You Belong To Me) that released in 1991.



Crowd favourites from his other albums such as '18 ’til I Die' (The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You), 'Into the Fire' (Take Me Back, When The Night Comes), 'On a Day Like Today' (When You’re Gone; Back To You) were well populated within the setlist.



Bryan Adams shared, "Mumbai's energy was electrifying. The crowd's passion for the music was contagious!"



Deepak Chaudhary, founder, EVA Live shared, "The Bryan Adams concert in Mumbai exceeded all our sales projections, demonstrating a strong demand for international artists in the Indian market. Our goal was to create an unforgettable experience for the audience, and based on the overwhelmingly positive feedback, I believe we achieved that. We are committed to bringing more world-class entertainment to the city.”



At the conclusion of the concert, crowds walked away from their seats with tears still in their eyes, portraying the excessive excitement and the rush of adrenaline in their bodies, marking the fourth leg of the 'So Happy It Hurts' India Tour.

