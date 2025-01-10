Giving a stage to many voices, the two-day festival will also see performances by The Aahvaan Project, Vidhya Gopal and Siddharth Pandit, as well as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi too

The lineup includes different kinds of artists like Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, Gajraj Rao, Faisal Malik, Paritosh R Tripathi, Ankush Bahuguna and Ahliya Bamroo. Photo Courtesy: Spoken Fest 2025

Listen to this article After Shillong debut, Spoken Fest 2025 to take place in Mumbai on February 1 and 2 x 00:00

Kommune's Spoken Fest 2025 will take place in Mumbai on February 1 and 2 For the first time, the festival expanded its celebration of literature, music, and the transcending power of words to Shillong, it is all set to return to its roots the city for the two-day with a diverse array of artists at Jio Garden.

The artist line-up comprises individuals who have made a mark and created a space for their talent to thrive. From the world of music to films to poetry, this year the lineup will has many different voices. As music has been an integral part of the festival, bringing some amazing voices from all over the country, this year will see Wild Wild Women, actress Eisha Chopra and Meera Desai will join hands for an enchanting spoken word and music performance, along with The Aahvaan Project, Vidhya Gopal and Siddharth Pandit, as well as Snehdeep Singh Kalsi, enchanting the evening air with mesmerising performances. Joining this list of artists will be Raghubir Yadav + Naynesh Pimpale, Khasi Bloodz, Tapi Project, and ⁠Nush Lewis.

As music encapsulates time, words decorate it with its eternal charm. For the new season, the line-up of artists who will captivate the audience with a magical world of words comprises actors, YouTube stars, and creators: Huma Qureshi, Divya Dutta, Gajraj Rao, Faisal Malik, Paritosh R Tripathi, Ankush Bahuguna, Ahliya Bamroo, Suhani Shah, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nayab Midha, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Nikhil Taneja, Vivaan Shah, Srishti Shrivastava, Dr. Pallavi Mahajan, Naresh Saxena, Nidhie Sharma, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Anushka Bajpai Jain. Adding to this stellar lineup will be Aditya Rahbar, Ankita Shah, Nidhi Narwal, Amy Singh, ⁠Kalyanee Mulay, ⁠Rajat Sood, ⁠Abhinandan Sekhri, ⁠Laksh Maheshwari, Badal Sharma, Priya Malik, ⁠Ramneek Singh, Shweta Singh, Rytasha Rathore, Puja Sarup, ⁠and Shreeja Chaturvedi. From satire to stand-up comedy to poetry and spoken word pieces, this esteemed line-up will offer a rich blend of performances, embracing new voices and stories while celebrating its roots.

Attendees can book their tickets on Insider.in to immerse themselves in the magic of storytelling, voices, and art.