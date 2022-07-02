From travel to community: How Mumbai-based SwapBook’s club is bringing readers together

Pravin Subramanian started the book club in 2011 with an aim to meet people. Along the way, he has not only built a safe space for women readers but brought book lovers of diverse backgrounds together. Mid-day Online attended the latest meet, which was their first after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, to know more

Over the years, SwapBook club has seen anywhere between 20 to 50 attendees coming together once a month to discuss the latest books they have read. Photo Courtesy: Manjeet Thakur

It’s a Saturday evening and city-based IT professional Pravin Subramanian is visibly as excited as can be to host his first SwapBook club meet in person after two years. While he did host virtual sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic, Subramanian realised that online meets aren’t that much fun as offline. Now that masks are off, the founder of the book club along with his wife Bhakti Kulkarni, can be seen busy greeting familiar faces at Bombay Coffee House, the place of the meet. These attendees, like him, have been yearning to meet in person because of the sense of community they have experienced while exchanging books and that is visible in the conversations before the start of the meet.