Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The ultimate Ganpati décor guide in Mumbai

Updated on: 08 September,2023 06:39 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

To aid you with festive shopping tips, here is a curated decor guide to ring in Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: The ultimate Ganpati décor guide in Mumbai

Decorative lights are up for grabs at Lokhandwala complex in Andheri West. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: iStock


Key Highlights

  1. Crawford Market is a popular marketplace for Ganpati shopping
  2. Scores of intricately crafted Ganpati idols have blanketed the streets of Dadar
  3. A relatively new center for Ganpati decor shopping has sprouted up in Lokhandwala complex

The countdown for Mumbai’s favourite festival has begun! A pulsating buzz has draped the island city in orange hues and rhythmic dhol beats. Mumbaikars are gearing up for Bappa’s grand worship, as intricate clay idols firm up to embody the elephant-headed deity. Emerging as one of the most revered festivals of the subcontinent, Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day event celebrating the birth of Ganesha – the Hindu god of prosperity and wisdom.

