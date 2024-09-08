A youth organisation of Odisha is celebrating for the 18th year, and have not only made it with bangles but also made the pandal out of bamboo in Baripada

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Listen to this article 15-foot-tall Ganesh idol made using 25,000 glass bangles in Odisha's Baripada x 00:00

A youth organisation of Odisha is celebrating Ganesh Puja for the 18th year by preparing a 15-foot tall Ganesh idol using 25,000 glass bangles, and the pandal has been made of bamboo in Baripada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Friends Union Organisation President Saumya Ranjan Mishra said, "We are celebrating Ganesh Puja for 5 days according to the tradition of Maharashtra. The festival lasts for 8 days with tribal traditional songs, dances, a national-level dance competition, and much more. Prasad distribution takes place for 5 days. Some artists come from West Bengal and other states. Very unique 15-foot Ganesh idol made by 25000 (twenty-five thousand) glass bangles. This is the main attraction of our Ganesh festival, for which devotees come from different states."

Cashier of the organisation Srikant Barik said, "This time we are celebrating 18th year. We have spent more than 22 to 25 lakhs all together for this decoration and making unique idols."

One of the members of the Friends Union, Debashish Lal said, "Here we celebrated Ganesh Puja with people of all communities, including Muslim members. Our organisation is a symbol of unity and communal harmony."

The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities kicked off on Saturday with great excitement and joy across the country. Devotees, including those in big cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Delhi, are celebrating the auspicious occasion with devotion and happiness.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a vibrant 10-day festival, commenced on September 7 and will continue until Anantha Chaturdashi. This festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, honours Lord Ganesha as the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

In every city, people welcomed Lord Ganesha into their homes and pandals, filling the air with the sound of prayers, music, and festive chants.

From grand processions to traditional rituals, the celebrations in the country began in full swing, marking the start of this joyful festival across India.

Devotees welcomed Ganesh idols into their homes, offered prayers, and visited the colourful pandals. The streets were filled with the sounds of devotion and joy as people came together to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and heart. The colourful decorations, lively chants, and the fragrance of sweets added to the festive spirit that could be felt everywhere.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.