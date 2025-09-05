Who says going green means going boring? This Ganesh Chaturthi, design experts share tips that will help you craft the effortless eco-friendly decor to make your home the talk of the town

This Ganesh Chaturthi, design experts show you how to celebrate in a way that’s beautiful, festive, and kind to the environment. Photo Courtesy: AFP

This Ganesh Chaturthi, design experts show you how to celebrate in a way that’s beautiful, festive, and kind to the environment. They outline creative alternatives to common non-eco-friendly materials, share fun DIY ideas for the whole family, and offer tips on how to responsibly dispose of your decorations after the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi brings people together, and with all the sweets, confectionery, and bright, blingy decorations, the joy is shared by all. But even with all the celebratory vibes, your decor can go green with a sustainable palette.

Get ready to embrace a conscious celebration without compromising on the traditional aesthetic of this beloved festival.

Sustainable alternatives for traditional Ganpati décor

The fine line between extravagance and environmental consciousness is often lost in the bustle of Indian festivities. Our eyes are drawn to the chemical dyes, the plaster of Paris (POP) idols, the synthetic textures of the idol’s attire, and the single-use plastics in garlands and light decorations. But as interior designer Punam Kalra, creative director of I'm the Centre for Applied Arts, points out, with a second glance, we'll realize how quickly these items end up in landfills. “We must lay a conscious eye on our every purchase and every festivity because this is what we pass on to the next generation,” says Kalra. She shares three simple ways to be sustainable this year.

Choose the idol wisely

Opt for a clay idol handmade by local artisans. You can embrace its natural texture or colour it with organic dyes, turmeric, or vermillion. Instead of idols stuffed with thermocol, you can use plantable idols made with cocopeat and embedded with seeds and compost. These idols can grow into a tree, adding fresh varieties to your garden.

Create a natural backdrop

For the backdrop, add fresh greens with woven palm leaves or hanging banana leaves, layered by cardboard or paper-based nameplates and cutouts.

Use reusable materials

You can also set up the throne for the idol with an antique brass platform flanked by hand-embroidered bolsters. Using hand-dyed fabrics throughout the festive setup is another great option, as you can store the ensemble for later use. This helps cut down on short-term purchases while building a sentimental piece of heirloom.

Traditional aesthetics with natural materials

While cloth-based decorations seem like an obvious choice, Kalra suggests thinking bigger by bringing in reclaimed silk tapestries or cotton voile to give materials a second life.

Adorn them with traditional flowers like jasmine, marigold, and lotus sourced from your backyard or terrace garden. This allows for a zero-waste celebration, as the debris can cycle back to the garden. Get creative with layouts by experimenting with grid-like wall patterns, floral arches, or suspended canopies. You can also include dried elements like bamboo screens as a backdrop and draw rice-flour-based rangolis over them. This sets a perfectly neutral setting for minimalist styles.

DIY for the family

Kalra explains, “Interactive elements connect across every generation, bringing them together in a family gathering that Ganesh Chaturthi is.” She outlines a few ways to make decorating your home a family affair:

1. Get the whole family together to layer energy-efficient LED lights along balconies and patios.

2. You can also add recycled glass lanterns as tabletops to keep conversations going.

3. Involve children in making handmade filigrees that complement the lighting elements.

4. Rekindle nostalgia by staging vintage artifacts on a pedestal and sharing their stories.

5. Talk about your grandma’s favourite brassware or the family’s ancestral silverware by encasing them in a living room cabinetry.

Minimalist decorations, maximum impact

To create a beautiful and festive atmosphere with minimal decorations, stage the idol as the centrepiece and get creative with the layouts. Create an amphitheatre-like setting with floor cushions and low-set seats to create an inviting atmosphere.

Choose natural fabrics like cotton, linen, and jute for cushion covers and dhurries. Pair them with a woven mudda or a wooden chowkie to complete the organic aesthetic. You can also reiterate your ties with nature by using botanical motifs in drapes and chinoiserie prints in tableware that complement the fresh flowers and greens. As Kalra says, "Make the extravagance evident to the eye and make Ganesh Chaturthi a celebration to truly remember."

Lighting for ambiance

"By choosing the right lighting, you can highlight natural elements and create a festive yet sustainable ambiance," says Akanksha Aggarwal, founder of Exclusively Yours. Instead of bright, harsh lights, opt for ambient lighting that creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. Fairy lights, LED candles, and lamps made from recycled materials can be strategically placed to illuminate key areas.

She lists three energy-efficient lighting options:

LED lights and LED candles

You can use them as fairy lights to outline your décor or string them on balconies. LED candles offer the warm glow of real candles without the fire hazard, and many come with timers to save even more energy.

Decorative lamps

Choose lamps made from recycled or natural materials like paper, glass, or bamboo. These not only look beautiful but also add a unique, eco-friendly touch to your home. Placing them on tabletops or in corners can create a soft, inviting ambiance.

Diyas and urlis with tea lights

Traditional clay diyas filled with oil or ghee are a classic way to light up your space. You can also place them in a beautiful urli (a decorative bowl) with water and fresh flowers. For a longer-lasting, cleaner burn, use eco-friendly tea lights made from beeswax or soy wax.

Personalised décor

Incorporate family heirlooms like traditional brass lamps, old wooden artifacts, or embroidered fabrics that have been passed down through generations. Aggarwal also suggests using natural elements like potted plants and fresh flowers, and a backdrop of natural materials, handmade paper decorations, or clay sculptures. Involve every family member in creating the decorations to make the experience more meaningful.

Environmentally responsible disposal

Choose an idol made from a natural, biodegradable material like clay (shadu mati). These idols dissolve easily in water without harming aquatic life.

Alternatives to traditional water immersion:



Artificial immersion tanks or tubs for home immersion

Use a clean tub or large bucket for an immersion ceremony at home. This method prevents water pollution and keeps the dissolved clay contained. Afterward, you can use the clay-rich water to nourish your garden or potted plants, as it provides valuable nutrients to the soil.



Seed Ganpati

A seed Ganpati idol contains seeds embedded within the clay. After a symbolic immersion at home, you can place the dissolved idol water in a pot. The seeds will sprout over time, growing into a new plant and symbolizing life and rebirth. This is a beautiful way to honour the festival and give back to nature.

Reusing and repurposing decorations

Reusable items can be donated to local NGOs or community centres for use in other festivals. You can also get creative and repurpose items for your home.



Aggarwal recommends:

1. Fabric and drapes: Use decorative fabrics and drapes as table runners, cushion covers, or to create new shopping bags.

2. Handmade paper decorations: These can be used to make greeting cards, gift tags, or bookmarks.

3. Clay items: Small clay pots or sculptures can be repainted and used as decorative pieces for your home or garden.