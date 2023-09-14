Breaking News
Updated on: 14 September,2023 01:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Lalbaughcha Raja procession travels through Muslim-dominant locations of South Bombay – Byculla, Nagpada, Agripada, Do Taki to conclude the immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty

How Muslims welcome Lalbaugcha Raja at Byculla and Nagpada

The 10-day festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi will commence on September 19. File/Pic


Key Highlights

  1. At Do Taki, Muslims wear skull caps and prepare to felicitate the Raja with pomp and might
  2. Mohd Hamza serves shahi sherbet to those devotees who pass Duncan Road
  3. At Worli, Muslims do aarti of Ganpati and offer flowers

In the middle of communal stand-offs raging in the country, a distinct equation emerges in the heart of South Bombay. Breaking the mould of ingrained animosity, the local Hindu and Muslim brethren come together for the colossal Ganpati celebrations. The age-old tradition associated with the tall fame of Lalbaugcha Raja transpires as a pioneering act of brotherhood in the face of sectarian divide. 
Lalbaugcha Raja is revered as the largest Ganesh pandal in Mumbai. He boasts of India’s longest immersion procession which lasts for nearly 21 hours. The procession weaves its route through key locations dominated by the Muslim populace – Byculla Railway Station, Clare Road, Nagpada, Dunkan Road and Do Taki, concluding at Girgaon Chowpati.

