Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Great joy and pride for India PM Modi reacts after Pope Francis bestows Cardinal title on Keralas George Koovakad

"Great joy and pride for India": PM Modi reacts after Pope Francis bestows Cardinal title on Kerala's George Koovakad

Updated on: 08 December,2024 03:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

In a post on X, India's PM Modi further said, "Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis"

Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country's representation at the Vatican. Photo Courtesy: AFP

"Great joy and pride for India": PM Modi reacts after Pope Francis bestows Cardinal title on Kerala's George Koovakad
Indian priest George Jacob Koovakad being elevated as a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis is a matter of great joy and pride for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.


He said George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life to the service of humanity as an ardent follower of Jesus Christ.


"A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis," Modi said in a post on X.


"His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours," the prime minister said.

In a grand consistory held in the Vatican on Saturday, 51-year-old Koovakad was elevated to the rank of cardinal by Pope Francis.

The ceremony, held at the famous St Peter's Basilica and attended by clergy and dignitaries from around the world, witnessed the induction of 21 new cardinals from various countries.

The ceremony began at 8.30 pm (IST) marking a procession with 21 cardinal-designated to the altar of St Peter's Basilica. Later, the Pope addressed the gathering and handed over the ceremonious cap and ring to the cardinal-designate, followed by a certificate accompanied by prayers.

Koovakad's appointment brings the total number of Indian cardinals to six, further strengthening the country's representation at the Vatican.

