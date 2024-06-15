Breaking News
Happy Fathers Day A shoutout to the Indian fathers who supported their children from the LGBTQIA community coming out

Happy Father’s Day! A shoutout to the Indian fathers who supported their children from the LGBTQIA+ community coming out

Updated on: 27 June,2024 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

In the midst of Pride Month and Father’s Day being celebrated on June 16, mid-day.com spoke to fathers of children from the LGBTQIA+ community about how they reacted to their children coming out. We also speak to a social media group and Mumbai-based parents support group to understand their experience of stories of fathers, and creating awareness

Happy Father's Day! A shoutout to the Indian fathers who supported their children from the LGBTQIA+ community coming out

When Yash's father Deepak (left) got to know, he was in shock but slowly understood; it was no different for Prem (right) when his daughter Madhvi came out to him. Photos Courtesy: Yash/Madhvi

  1. Being from the LGBTQIA+ community and coming out to your friends and family is never easy
  2. However, Prem Chandavarkar and Deepak Sharma are strong examples of supportive fathers
  3. Even Sweekar - The Rainbow Parents have seen more fathers join the group since 2017

When Bengaluru-based Prem Chandavarkar’s daughter Madhvi came out to him three years ago, he says "gender transition was a relatively alien concept to me". He explains, “Whole-heartedly accepting her choice was a no-brainer because her happiness on finally accepting her inherent identity was so evident. She was so much more focused and enthusiastic toward life. Seeing that, I did not even think of any other option than to continue to accept, love, and support her.” The 68-year-old architect says what made the process easier was the openness of communication that prevailed after that. 

